Skip The Overwhelming Halloween Crowds In Salem For These Alternative Fall Festive New England Towns

As the leaves begin changing from green to golden, October creeps closer and closer. For many Americans, that means the hair-raising hijinks of Halloween are just around the corner. Kooky costumes, ghoulish decorations, and trick-or-treating are just a few things in the myriad of celebrations that make this spooky month so special. And in the pursuit of unforgettable Halloween thrills, many travelers will pack their bags for a trip to Salem, Massachusetts — a town infamous for the mass hysteria and trials that led to the executions of suspected witches during the late 1600s, not to mention the backdrop of several film locations for the zany children's Halloween film, "Hocus Pocus."

All throughout October of every year, Salem is transformed into a Halloween haven as over 1 million tourists converge upon the town to celebrate Haunted Happenings. This month-long event is punctuated by all manner of daily activities ranging from family-friendly shenanigans to truly spine-chilling activities. Take your kids to meet the Good Witch of Salem for a delightful potion brewing lesson, or get out your EMF detectors for a nighttime ghost hunt. Attend a haunted magic show, or give testimony at a Salem witch trial reenactment. There are costume parades, ghostly walking tours, and jack-o'-lantern festivals, all culminating in a spectacular ball on Halloween night. In a town shrouded by such paranormal charms, Haunted Happenings promises to be the spooky month celebration of a lifetime.

Of course, with so many visitors all vying to join in the October festivities, the Salem crowds can start to feel oppressive. Even locals grow frustrated with the excessive throngs, opting to celebrate elsewhere instead. For anyone who prefers a more mellow Halloween atmosphere, there are a handful of eerily delightful towns scattered across New England you just can't miss, all boasting spooky fun and pumpkin madness without the crowds.