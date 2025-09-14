One Of Mexico's Most Beautiful Trails Is A Scenic Island Hike In The Sea Of Cortez To The Top Of A Volcano

Mexico is an evergreen destination that allures travelers with its heritage, soft sandy shores, amazing weather, local cuisine, and ancient wonders. It's no surprise that the country is where the most American expats are living in 2025. Think of Mexico City, the capital, buzzing with rooftop parties, Aztec ruins, and seafood stalls, or Tulum's beaches with the whitest sand in the world, and it won't take long to figure out why it is so spellbinding. The Land of the Sun never stops astonishing us, and if you think it's only a beach-bum vacation style, you would be wrong. Situated off the coast of Baja California, less than a 30-minute boat trip from the town of Loreto, Isla Coronado offers a scenic hike leading to the top of a volcano, while revealing breathtaking views of the Sea of Cortez.

Nestled in the Bay of Loreto National Marine Park, Isla Coronado features the Volcán Coronado trail, which starts at the island's coastal shores and goes all the way up to a volcano. It takes around 2 hours to complete and requires proper hiking gear to prevent any unplanned injury. With an elevation of about 1,444 feet, the summit is not mighty, but the path is challenging. As you inch forward from the shore's boardwalk, the route gives way to volcanic rocks and large stone piles dotting the trail. The end of your journey can be difficult, with slippery, sandy slopes and unstable rock fragments, but reaching the summit is rewarding and worth the effort. Take your time to soak in the beauty of the Gulf of California and admire the grandeur of Bahia de Los Angeles.