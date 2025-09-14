One Of Mexico's Most Beautiful Trails Is A Scenic Island Hike In The Sea Of Cortez To The Top Of A Volcano
Mexico is an evergreen destination that allures travelers with its heritage, soft sandy shores, amazing weather, local cuisine, and ancient wonders. It's no surprise that the country is where the most American expats are living in 2025. Think of Mexico City, the capital, buzzing with rooftop parties, Aztec ruins, and seafood stalls, or Tulum's beaches with the whitest sand in the world, and it won't take long to figure out why it is so spellbinding. The Land of the Sun never stops astonishing us, and if you think it's only a beach-bum vacation style, you would be wrong. Situated off the coast of Baja California, less than a 30-minute boat trip from the town of Loreto, Isla Coronado offers a scenic hike leading to the top of a volcano, while revealing breathtaking views of the Sea of Cortez.
Nestled in the Bay of Loreto National Marine Park, Isla Coronado features the Volcán Coronado trail, which starts at the island's coastal shores and goes all the way up to a volcano. It takes around 2 hours to complete and requires proper hiking gear to prevent any unplanned injury. With an elevation of about 1,444 feet, the summit is not mighty, but the path is challenging. As you inch forward from the shore's boardwalk, the route gives way to volcanic rocks and large stone piles dotting the trail. The end of your journey can be difficult, with slippery, sandy slopes and unstable rock fragments, but reaching the summit is rewarding and worth the effort. Take your time to soak in the beauty of the Gulf of California and admire the grandeur of Bahia de Los Angeles.
Reaching Isla Coronado and experiencing nature on the Volcán Coronado trail
As you embark on your hiking adventure, you may have interesting and unexpected encounters with wildlife from the beginning. The whole trip starts from Loreto on a panga, a small fishing boat. Experienced local guides, called pangueros, will share insightful details about the secluded place. As you glide along the water, you may catch sight of dolphins, whales, manta rays, and birds such as seagulls and blue-footed boobies. The rich marine biodiversity earned the Sea of Cortez the nickname of "the world's aquarium," coined by French explorer Jacques Cousteau.
Once you set foot on the island, you may admire sea lions sunbathing on the shore. If you happen to be a plant enthusiast, you'll find diverse vegetation scattered across the island, namely purple-hued paper flowers, Mexican bush sage, and red bougainvillea. Land animals also roam on the island, so keep an eye out for snakes, lizards, mice, and jackrabbits.
The only way to reach the island is by boat, and once you arrive at your destination, you can enjoy water outdoor activities such as swimming, kayaking, and snorkeling. The best months to explore Isla Coronado are from October to April, when temperatures are pleasant and mild, whereas from August to October, you may encounter hurricane season. A small fee of $5 is charged to enter the National Marine Park if you are visiting without a pre-paid tour, at the time of writing.