Pennsylvania's Enchanting City Park In Scranton Boasts A Large Artificial Waterfall
Scranton, a Pennsylvania city with one of America's lowest costs of living, has a vibrant arts scene and a diverse culinary landscape. The city has reinvented itself with boldness, as it marries its industrial past with a cultural renaissance. But for those who want to experience fresh air and nature in the city, they can go to the enchanting Nay Aug Park and enjoy its public art, walking trails, and green spaces, which offer something for everyone. Apart from that, they can also visit the park's Step Falls, which is a massive man-made waterfall within the Nay Aug Gorge.
While Scranton may not top most travel lists, its accessibility is a pleasant surprise. The nearby Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport is only 13 minutes away from the city and services key routes to destinations across the country. Located around two and a half hours from New York City and Philadelphia, Scranton offers an easy escape from the East Coast's busiest urban centers. Visitors can reach Nay Aug Park on foot from downtown Scranton in about 30 minutes or in just a 5-minute drive.
Enjoying Step Falls
Just like the tall and ancient Marmore Falls in Italy, Step Falls was also constructed by human hands. Designed decades ago to channel the flow of Roaring Brook, the falls now serve as both a scenic landmark and a seasonal gathering spot for Scranton locals and visitors alike. On warm days, visitors can hike the short trail to the falls overlook, then simply sit and let the sound of rushing water melt away the noise of daily life.
Despite its tranquil appearance, Step Falls presents several safety challenges. It's prohibited to swim or dive in the Nay Aug Gorge due to dangerous currents and fluctuating water levels, and while it's not recommended, you may still see some thrill-seeking transgressors leaping from the waterfall's cliffs into the pools below. For the short hike to the falls, proper footwear is a must, as are essentials like sunscreen, a refillable water bottle, and a first-aid kit. For those trying to get the perfect shot for social media, drone users and photographers may encounter GPS interference from thick tree cover. Most importantly, respect the site by packing out all trash and being mindful of wildlife and other guests.
What else to do in Nay Aug Park
Nay Aug Park is the largest in Scranton, a 73-acre space that features civic history, public recreation, and natural beauty. Established in 1893 through a series of land acquisitions from the Beckett and Watres estates, it was conceived as a vital public space for a rapidly industrializing community. Named after the Munsee phrase for "roaring brook," the park remains deeply connected to Scranton's landscape and legacy. Managed by the Scranton Municipal Recreation Authority, it has transformed into a year-round destination.
The park stands alongside some of the most beautiful parks in Pennsylvania, like the breathtaking Hickory Run State Park with its tranquil lakes and massive boulder field, and the majestic Ricketts Glen State Park with its towering waterfalls and ancient forest trails. The best time to visit Nay Aug Park is during the summer and holiday months, when its calendar is full of events that transform the park into a lively hub. The Nay Aug Summer Concert Series, held weekly on Wednesdays and Sundays, draws local and regional performers to the historic bandstand. In December, the Holiday Light Spectacular blankets the park in dazzling displays that attract thousands of visitors. Year-round, guests can explore the Everhart Museum, the Davis Trail, the Dave Wenzel Treehouse, and the covered Kanjorski Bridge. Add to that family pavilions, Hanlon's Grove picnic area, and community greenhouses. All of these prove why the park is one of Scranton's most beloved gathering places.