Pennsylvania's Enchanting City Park In Scranton Boasts A Large Artificial Waterfall

Scranton, a Pennsylvania city with one of America's lowest costs of living, has a vibrant arts scene and a diverse culinary landscape. The city has reinvented itself with boldness, as it marries its industrial past with a cultural renaissance. But for those who want to experience fresh air and nature in the city, they can go to the enchanting Nay Aug Park and enjoy its public art, walking trails, and green spaces, which offer something for everyone. Apart from that, they can also visit the park's Step Falls, which is a massive man-made waterfall within the Nay Aug Gorge.

While Scranton may not top most travel lists, its accessibility is a pleasant surprise. The nearby Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport is only 13 minutes away from the city and services key routes to destinations across the country. Located around two and a half hours from New York City and Philadelphia, Scranton offers an easy escape from the East Coast's busiest urban centers. Visitors can reach Nay Aug Park on foot from downtown Scranton in about 30 minutes or in just a 5-minute drive.