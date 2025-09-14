This Laid-Back Honolulu Neighborhood Has Rainforest Views, Canoe-Filled Shores, And A Taste Of Real Island Life
Hawaii is a place known for its peaceful, tranquil, and ethereal nature. Its capital, Honolulu, nestled on the island of Oahu, is a sought-after destination that attracts visitors with its pristine beaches and lush green landscapes, and it's also considered one of the 10 cleanest cities in the world. But if you want to explore more underrated cities without the crowds, the island of Oahu can easily surprise you — and there's no need to travel far from Honolulu either. Located just 3 miles from the capital, tucked away from tourist eyes, Kalihi-Palama is a vibrant residential neighborhood that offers all the amenities a community would need, while also providing a connection with nature and a glimpse into island life, with rainforests and canoe-filled shores nearby.
Kalihi-Palama is a family-friendly district with a population of almost 64,000 residents. Even though Kalihi-Palama is not the most luxurious and upscale neighborhood, it still remains an enjoyable town where different cultures and ethnicities meet. A good first stop is the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum, just a 20-minute walk from the center of town, which offers a spectacular collection of artifacts that tell the story and heritage of Polynesian people. The museum features a planetarium that provides several shows to better understand both the ceremonial and everyday Hawaiian lifestyle. You can also attend diverse exhibitions, temporary ukulele courses, or talks about astronavigation.
Many locals own a car, but the town is a walkable area with efficient public transport. If you want to reach Kalihi-Palama, you have several options, depending on your starting point. If you are based in Honolulu, you can take a 10-minute drive or use public transport. If you're traveling from outside the state, you'll need to fly into Honolulu Airport (HNL) and take a car or bus to your destination.
Natural areas and outdoor activities
Starting from one of Oahu's 10 best spots for breathtaking panoramas and beaches, the Nu'uanu Valley in Kalihi-Palama is a neighborhood that originated during the pre-colonial period. Verdant rainforests and steep, jagged cliffs turn this place into a magical, almost otherworldly escape, where hills seem to reach the sky and bring to life a dramatic landscape.
If you hike through the Honolulu Forest Reserve, you'll reach Lulumahu Falls. Secluded in the Nu'uanu Valley, this 100-foot waterfall hides at the end of a bamboo-lined path. As you walk over stone steps and make your way through bushes, you will be encircled by the bright green Koolau Mountains. Along the way, you'll encounter a stream that flows into the cascade, reaching the muddiest part of the trek. The hike is a family-friendly loop that takes up to two hours to complete, but you can always go back by following your own previous steps. The nature reserve is a short drive from Kalihi-Palama, which is less than 15 minutes away, and parking is available at the Lulumahu Falls Trailhead Parking. If hiking is not your thing, you can still explore its beauty by driving through the Nu'uanu Valley Rainforest. As you exit the main road, a forest canopy entangled with lianas welcomes you, opening the way as you wind past bamboo and pine, until you connect with the highway once again.
Just a short drive from Kalihi-Palama, the Round Top Forest Reserve is home to several trails of differing lengths, including the Manoa Falls Trail, the Makiki Valley Loop, and the Judd Trail. If you venture to Manoa Falls, you may recognize the lush, tropical landscape from "Jurassic Park" and "Lost", as it has been used frequently as a filming location. Each route has its own challenges, but the views promise to be breathtaking.
Hawaii's canoe races along Honolulu's shores
Sand Island, located on the southern part of Oahu, is situated near Honolulu Harbor, making it an ideal place to paddle along the shores. In Hawaii, canoe paddling, known as outrigger canoe racing, is a cultural outdoor activity steeped in history and culture. Developed over 2,000 years ago, the banana-shaped canoe became a way for the native Hawaiians to navigate across the open ocean and fish, carrying up to three people on board. It is said that canoe racing, called "hei hei wa'a," became a popular event when fishermen contended with each other to be the first to catch a fish to donate their leader as a gift. These races also took place during festivals and were seen as a way to honor deities. In the 20th century, Hawaii's Outrigger Canoe Club was founded to preserve the tradition and help people live a more active, healthy life. Fast forward to today, and canoe paddling has attained broad acclaim, with around 35,000 canoeists around the world enjoying the hobby.
Established in 1999, located about three miles from Kalihi-Palama, the New Home Canoe Club was formed by a group of volunteers who support the community with their canoes, whether for leisure or competitions. The team has created a warm, welcoming environment where individuals from all walks of life and with different physical abilities can find a seat in their canoe. If it's your first time paddling, don't let fear take over. Expert coaches will assist you so you can enjoy a one-of-a-kind opportunity gliding along the glistening waters of the Pacific Ocean. And if you need to refuel your energy after a long day of canoeing, head to Quicksand Café, known as Sand Island Sandwich Lady, for freshly made sandwiches. Aloha!