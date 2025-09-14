This Laid-Back Honolulu Neighborhood Has Rainforest Views, Canoe-Filled Shores, And A Taste Of Real Island Life

Hawaii is a place known for its peaceful, tranquil, and ethereal nature. Its capital, Honolulu, nestled on the island of Oahu, is a sought-after destination that attracts visitors with its pristine beaches and lush green landscapes, and it's also considered one of the 10 cleanest cities in the world. But if you want to explore more underrated cities without the crowds, the island of Oahu can easily surprise you — and there's no need to travel far from Honolulu either. Located just 3 miles from the capital, tucked away from tourist eyes, Kalihi-Palama is a vibrant residential neighborhood that offers all the amenities a community would need, while also providing a connection with nature and a glimpse into island life, with rainforests and canoe-filled shores nearby.

Kalihi-Palama is a family-friendly district with a population of almost 64,000 residents. Even though Kalihi-Palama is not the most luxurious and upscale neighborhood, it still remains an enjoyable town where different cultures and ethnicities meet. A good first stop is the Bernice Pauahi Bishop Museum, just a 20-minute walk from the center of town, which offers a spectacular collection of artifacts that tell the story and heritage of Polynesian people. The museum features a planetarium that provides several shows to better understand both the ceremonial and everyday Hawaiian lifestyle. You can also attend diverse exhibitions, temporary ukulele courses, or talks about astronavigation.

Many locals own a car, but the town is a walkable area with efficient public transport. If you want to reach Kalihi-Palama, you have several options, depending on your starting point. If you are based in Honolulu, you can take a 10-minute drive or use public transport. If you're traveling from outside the state, you'll need to fly into Honolulu Airport (HNL) and take a car or bus to your destination.