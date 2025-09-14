Hidden In The North Cascades Is A Vibrant Mountain Town With Riverfront Trails And Charming Farmers Markets

Just a short way away from the gorgeous and underrated North Cascades National Park is one of Washington's quirkiest best-kept secrets. Tucked in the Methow Valley, Twisp is one of the region's best nature destinations — a must-visit for hikers, bikers, snowboarders, and skiers alike. However, apart from its stunning scenery, there's plenty to love right in town, too: from its vibrant farmers market to its artistic character. And while Twisp may have a population of less than 1,000, that doesn't mean there's any shortage of charm here.

A handful of accommodation options can be found across Twisp and the surrounding Methow Valley, no matter if you're looking for luxurious mountain stays or homey bed and breakfasts. For example, the family-owned Methow Suites is a charming option right in Twisp, and boasts features like homemade breakfast, private decks, locally-made decor, and serene mountain views.

For out-of-state travelers, you'll likely have to drive to Twisp from either Spokane International Airport, located around three hours away by car, or from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, which you'll find roughly four hours away. Alternatively, Pangborn Memorial Airport, in Douglas County, is another option that's bit closer at just under two hours. That said, there are typically fewer flights available, which might not make it the best choice depending on where you're coming from and when you're traveling.