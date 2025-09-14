Hidden In The North Cascades Is A Vibrant Mountain Town With Riverfront Trails And Charming Farmers Markets
Just a short way away from the gorgeous and underrated North Cascades National Park is one of Washington's quirkiest best-kept secrets. Tucked in the Methow Valley, Twisp is one of the region's best nature destinations — a must-visit for hikers, bikers, snowboarders, and skiers alike. However, apart from its stunning scenery, there's plenty to love right in town, too: from its vibrant farmers market to its artistic character. And while Twisp may have a population of less than 1,000, that doesn't mean there's any shortage of charm here.
A handful of accommodation options can be found across Twisp and the surrounding Methow Valley, no matter if you're looking for luxurious mountain stays or homey bed and breakfasts. For example, the family-owned Methow Suites is a charming option right in Twisp, and boasts features like homemade breakfast, private decks, locally-made decor, and serene mountain views.
For out-of-state travelers, you'll likely have to drive to Twisp from either Spokane International Airport, located around three hours away by car, or from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, which you'll find roughly four hours away. Alternatively, Pangborn Memorial Airport, in Douglas County, is another option that's bit closer at just under two hours. That said, there are typically fewer flights available, which might not make it the best choice depending on where you're coming from and when you're traveling.
A lively North Cascades community
Small but mighty, visitors will be sure to find something happening in Twisp. Every Saturday from mid-April through October, you can catch one of the town's most beloved traditions, the Methow Valley Farmers Market. Along with lots of locally-grown produce and delicious eats, it's also a hub for artists from all over the region who come by to sell everything from jewelry to clothing, and pottery. You can find the market at the Methow Valley Community Center from 9 a.m. to noon. Additionally, you'll also find a couple of other farmers markets. These usually take place every Sunday between Memorial Day and Labor Day in Winthrop, and Saturdays from May to October in Okanogan.
This artsy spirit can be found throughout town, which probably explains why Twisp is considered Washington's smallest certified arts district. Once in town, you can browse through numerous eclectic shops, galleries, and artist studios. For the best secondhand shopping, check out The Thrifty Fox. Meanwhile, True North Letterpress is a gem for greeting cards, stationery, and other gift items.
Last, but definitely not least, Twisp's vibrant arts community is also home to its very own theater, The Merc Playhouse. Established in 1999, the space hosts performances throughout the year in a historic 1924 building. Similarly, like Methow Arts, a grassroots organization founded in 1983, also coordinates numerous performances, events, and educational programs.
Trails and outdoor recreation in Twisp
Tucked in the Methow Valley, Twisp is a year-round nature paradise. From the spring through the fall, the area becomes a gem for hikers with trails for every skill level and desired length.
Specifically, Cutthroat Pass, a 10-mile roundtrip hike, is one of the area's most popular. Leading toward jaw-dropping lake and mountain views, it also boasts stunning forests, waterfalls, and creek crossings, along the way. Patterson Mountain Loop is another top choice. Technically located in nearby Winthrop — a less touristy destination with a western twist — it offers panoramic views that are particularly beautiful during spring wildflower blooms and fall. The 3.5-mile loop takes around four hours to complete. If you can, plan to stay after nightfall, as the stargazing here is extra special. And, for an easier trail that's perfect for the whole family, the riverfront Tawlks-Foster Suspension Bridge is flat and just 2 miles round-trip.
If you'd rather explore by mountain bike, Methow Valley has that too, with hundreds of miles of trails. During the wintertime, the area transforms into an underrated cross-country ski area, with 120 miles of snow-covered ski trails. Ranging from beginner-friendly to thrill-seeking, Methow Trails is the ultimate winter adventure destination. Better yet for budget-conscious families, in Methow Trails, children ages 17 and under can ski for free.