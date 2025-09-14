Texas' Park Just Outside Of San Antonio Once Again Displays Dinosaur Fossils Covered By Recent Floods

Floods can be absolutely devastating. The July 2025 floods in Texas were no exception. A torrent of rain caused the Guadalupe River to overflow in mere hours, killing 135 people (at current count), including 27 girls and camp counselors at Camp Mystic, a summer camp northwest of San Antonio. But now that the river's waters have receded — but not the grief of those affected — an ancient site swallowed by flood debris has resurfaced in Government Canyon State Natural Area. As the park reported in an August 14, 2025, Facebook post, its 110-million-year-old dinosaur footprints are visible once again. At the time of writing, however, the route to the tracks — the Joe Johnston Route — is still not available to hike.

For those looking to visit, the fossils go by the very on-the-nose name of Dinosaur Tracks in Government Canyon. Located about 35 minutes northwest of downtown San Antonio, plus a 5-mile round-trip hike, the dinosaur tracks had been under debris-filled water since the July flood. They had been underwater so long, in fact, that tadpoles were born at the site. It's an interesting, even poetic, juxtaposition to the destruction caused by the flood, as well as to the tracks themselves. Those tracks were made by a carnivore-herbivore pair of dinosaurs: the bipedal, 13-foot-tall predator, Acrocanthosaurus, and the monstrously huge, quadripedal sauropod, Sauroposeidon.

As of this publication, the only trail open at Government Canyon State Natural Area is the 1.23-mile-long Discovery Trail. It costs $6 to enter the park, which you can do now or when the Joe Johnson Route is open again.