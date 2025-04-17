Texas' Ancient State Park Boasts Real Dinosaur Footprints, Scenic Swimming Spots, And Rugged Trails

Dinosaur Valley State Park's varied offerings sound enticing, but stay focused on the real draw: the footprints, mostly belonging to sauropods and theropods. Thankfully, they're not that hard to spot. Start with a trek along any of the park's dozen or so trails, which offer unique adventures. From wading across a river to discovering small waterfalls, hikers of all levels will find something worthwhile. And, best of all, some trails cross paths with dino tracks. The footprint sites are split into four distinct areas within the park. The Ballroom site, located in Area 1, got its name from the footprints' zig-zagging patterns — an ancient dino boogie preserved in a muddy riverbed. It's the largest footprint site in the park and your best chance to feel like Fred Flintstone. Those who'd rather not feel so ancient can use their smartphone to navigate the sites via the park's website.

Imitating a geologist in Texas can be quite tiring. Fortunately, you can relax with a swim anywhere at Dinosaur State Park. The entirety of the Paluxy River is open to swimmers, unless signs or ropes suggest otherwise. Most bathers prefer the Blue Hole, an oasis that's 20 feet deep and filled with crystal-clear water.

Stick with the ancient vibes by moseying over to Dinosaur World, less than 1 mile away in Glen Rose. Let the prehistoric theme park be the grand finale to your adventure, with its life-sized dinosaurs, interactive exhibits, and playground. Its animatronic dinosaurs give the footprints at Dinosaur Valley Park context and bring the giants to life. During your trip, also visit Glen Rose's Fossil Rim Wildlife Center for one of America's best drive-through zoo experiences.