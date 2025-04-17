Texas' Ancient State Park Boasts Real Dinosaur Footprints, Scenic Swimming Spots, And Rugged Trails
Texas has plenty of historic state parks boasting impressive views, yet one riverbed site gives a whole new meaning to the saying "walking in the footsteps of giants." Dinosaur Valley State Park in Glen Rose has ancient footprints left over by those giant reptiles that roamed the planet about 113 million years ago. It's the perfect scenic excursion for those who get a kick out of prehistoric intrigue in a beautiful, natural setting.
This day trip from Fort Worth offers more than a chance to see the real footsteps of "Jurassic Park" cast members. Dinosaur Valley's 1,524 acres along the Paluxy River also offer 20 miles of rugged trails, swimming spots, an educational component, and a slew of outdoor adventures. Anglers, campers, kayakers, and mountain bikers will be glad they visited.
Dinosaur Valley is a rare, all-purpose jewel on the border between civilization and wilderness. But beware: The footprints only emerge during the late summer, when the Paluxy River dries — just before school starts. Finally, goofy parents have a semi-legitimate excuse to imitate dinosaurs with their kids.
See dinosaur footprints up close at Dinosaur Valley State Park
Dinosaur Valley State Park's varied offerings sound enticing, but stay focused on the real draw: the footprints, mostly belonging to sauropods and theropods. Thankfully, they're not that hard to spot. Start with a trek along any of the park's dozen or so trails, which offer unique adventures. From wading across a river to discovering small waterfalls, hikers of all levels will find something worthwhile. And, best of all, some trails cross paths with dino tracks. The footprint sites are split into four distinct areas within the park. The Ballroom site, located in Area 1, got its name from the footprints' zig-zagging patterns — an ancient dino boogie preserved in a muddy riverbed. It's the largest footprint site in the park and your best chance to feel like Fred Flintstone. Those who'd rather not feel so ancient can use their smartphone to navigate the sites via the park's website.
Imitating a geologist in Texas can be quite tiring. Fortunately, you can relax with a swim anywhere at Dinosaur State Park. The entirety of the Paluxy River is open to swimmers, unless signs or ropes suggest otherwise. Most bathers prefer the Blue Hole, an oasis that's 20 feet deep and filled with crystal-clear water.
Stick with the ancient vibes by moseying over to Dinosaur World, less than 1 mile away in Glen Rose. Let the prehistoric theme park be the grand finale to your adventure, with its life-sized dinosaurs, interactive exhibits, and playground. Its animatronic dinosaurs give the footprints at Dinosaur Valley Park context and bring the giants to life. During your trip, also visit Glen Rose's Fossil Rim Wildlife Center for one of America's best drive-through zoo experiences.
Time your Dinosaur Valley visit to perfection
Dinosaur Valley State Park is open year-round, but late summer offers the best chance to see the dinosaur tracks, so plan accordingly. Dallas Fort Worth International Airport is nearly 80 miles away, about a two-hour drive by car. Dinosaur Valley also boasts an exemplary accessibility program. Its all-terrain wheelchairs let guests with mobility issues turn their visit into a full-on adventure.
You'll get the best accommodations by camping in the park itself. Dinosaur Valley has 36 sites with electricity, a picnic table, and a fire ring. Another eight sites let you sleep in a tent with a fire ring and lamp post. Beware the lack of restroom facilities nearby, though. The cost for overnight stays for smaller groups of up to eight ranges from $16 to $26, atop the park's $8 daily entrance fee (kids 12 and younger enter for free).
Since you'll be visiting during a Texas summer, expect heat and pack wisely. (If sweltering heat is a non-starter, check out the prehistoric dinosaur footprints at Massachusetts' Pioneer Valley instead). Sunscreen, water for hydration, and a wide-brimmed hat are musts. Water shoes and a swimsuit may help you wade into the river to view some tracks, and bug spray will help keep you sane and prevent an itchy visit. Pack lozenges if you plan on impersonating dinosaurs throughout your visit — as you should. Roarrr!