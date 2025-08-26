This Gateway To The 'Dinosaur Capital Of Texas' Is A Historic City With A Vibrant Art Scene, Restaurants, And Wine
Because of its massive size, there's almost no limit to the kinds of vacations you can have in the Lone Star State. For example, if you're into beachside activities and world-class nature, you can visit the Texas Gulf Coast. Or if you prefer big cities and delicious food, you can check out giant metro areas like Houston or Dallas. However, one of the most unique vacation options is Dinosaur Valley State Park, which boasts real dinosaur footprints. But before heading to the "Dinosaur Capital of Texas," you should check out its gateway city, Glen Rose.
Located just 20 minutes south of another hidden gem, the lakeside beaches of Granbury, Glen Rose is more than just a stopover on your way to Dinosaur Valley State Park. The city, home to just over 2,600 residents, is full of historic charm, a surprisingly vibrant art scene, and some of the best restaurants and wine bars in the area.
In fact, Glen Rose is such an entrancing city unto itself that you may find that Dinosaur Valley becomes almost an afterthought on your itinerary (although it's very much worth checking out). So if you're in the mood for a uniquely Texan vacation, here's why you should give Glen Rose a closer look.
What to expect when visiting Glen Rose, Texas
Because Glen Rose is synonymous with dinosaurs, let's discuss the dino-related activities you and your family can enjoy in and around town. Of course, Dinosaur Valley State Park is where you can see fossilized footprints up close and imagine walking next to these majestic beasts. However, if you prefer seeing the dinosaurs, there's an interactive park called Dinosaur World, featuring animatronic animals and family-friendly attractions for visitors of all ages.
While prehistoric events may draw the crowds, Glen Rose has its own share of historic moments and sites. The best place to start your history tour of the city is at the Historic Downtown Square, where you can browse a farmer's market on Saturdays or peruse antique stores. Within walking distance of the square, you can visit the Old Somervell County Jail, built in 1893; the old Ice House, used in the days before refrigeration; a vintage cabin owned by John St. Helen, which legend says was a false name of John Wilkes Booth; and the Somervell County History Society Museum, where you can see fossils, arrowheads, century-old farming tools, authentic moonshine equipment, and local artists' work. There are even some dinosaur tracks in the center of town if you don't want to fight the crowds or pay the fee at Dinosaur Valley.
Another side effect of over a quarter of a million visitors coming to Glen Rose and Dinosaur Valley annually is that the city has a thriving arts scene. One of the best places to see artworks up close is at Barnard's Mill and Art Gallery, which blends both historical scenery and rich artistry. The city also hosts various art events, such as the year-round 2nd Saturday City Market (featuring local vendors and artists) or the Wine & Arts Festival, which happens every October.
How to plan a dino-tastic vacation to Glen Rose
Incredible art isn't the only side effect of being a vacation hotspot. Some of the restaurants and wine bars in Glen Rose can compete with even the largest metropolitan centers. For example, the Paluxy River runs through downtown Glen Rose, and you can dine next to the water at Snyder's Tavern, located inside the Inn on the River. If you prefer an authentic 1950s diner experience, check out Shoo-Fly Soda Shop at the historic square. For those who like to have a pint with their meal, 3B features beer, brats, and burgers. Or you can go next door to Glen Rose Brewing Company. Finally, for some Texas-style barbecue, Hammond's BBQ can't be beat.
Although wine isn't as big here as in other parts of the country, Bull Lion Ranch and Vineyard offers some incredible vintages for even casual drinkers. If you prefer distilled spirits, you can head over to Whisky Woods Steakhouse for a fine dining experience and some of the best whiskey you can find in Texas.
Glen Rose is relatively close to the overlooked city where the West begins, Fort Worth. So if you're traveling from out of state, you can simply fly into the Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport. From there, it's about an hour and 15 minutes southwest to reach Glen Rose. Because Glen Rose is such a tourist-friendly city, there are many hotel options to fit any budget. There's even an RV park next to Dinosaur Valley if you're making a road trip through small Texas towns.