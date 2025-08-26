This Gateway To The 'Dinosaur Capital Of Texas' Is A Historic City With A Vibrant Art Scene, Restaurants, And Wine

Because of its massive size, there's almost no limit to the kinds of vacations you can have in the Lone Star State. For example, if you're into beachside activities and world-class nature, you can visit the Texas Gulf Coast. Or if you prefer big cities and delicious food, you can check out giant metro areas like Houston or Dallas. However, one of the most unique vacation options is Dinosaur Valley State Park, which boasts real dinosaur footprints. But before heading to the "Dinosaur Capital of Texas," you should check out its gateway city, Glen Rose.

Located just 20 minutes south of another hidden gem, the lakeside beaches of Granbury, Glen Rose is more than just a stopover on your way to Dinosaur Valley State Park. The city, home to just over 2,600 residents, is full of historic charm, a surprisingly vibrant art scene, and some of the best restaurants and wine bars in the area.

In fact, Glen Rose is such an entrancing city unto itself that you may find that Dinosaur Valley becomes almost an afterthought on your itinerary (although it's very much worth checking out). So if you're in the mood for a uniquely Texan vacation, here's why you should give Glen Rose a closer look.