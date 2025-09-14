Colorado's 'Gateway To Boulder Valley' Is A Charming Town With Diverse Shops, Summer Markets, And Outdoor Fun
Nearly every Coloradan city or town has incredible views and outdoor adventure at its doorstep, such as Superior, a small residential community along the Denver Boulder Turnpike. Often called the "Gateway to Boulder Valley," it sits on the periphery of Boulder County. Like other nearby towns, Superior is located right at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, where you'll find breathtaking views and endless adventure at Mount Elbert. However, here you'll get a more intimate, small-town feel. There are diverse shops and local summer markets that offer a refreshing change of pace compared with its neighboring cities. The entire town covers just over 4 square miles, 630 acres of which are classified as parks and green spaces for outdoor fun.
The town gets its name from the high-grade coal once excavated in the area. Founded as a mining hub in 1896, before being incorporated in 1904, Superior thrived on coal production until 1945, when its industry shifted towards farming and ranching. Superior has reinvented itself as a premier residential community, offering a high quality of life, access to excellent schools, and low crime rates. Today, its modern housing developments have attracted around 13,094 residents who enjoy a laid-back, outdoorsy lifestyle with access to both the Rocky Mountains and the urban energy of Colorado's capital city.
Superior is also in the midst of an exciting transformation. Its downtown is currently under construction, with plans for a 156-acre development that will introduce convenient housing. Once complete, the highly walkable district will feature more than 817,000 square feet of shops, restaurants, and coworking spaces, filling a gap in the current market. Even now, Superior boasts an impressive 325,000 square feet of retail space — a lot for a town of about 13,000 residents.
Swimming pools, parks, and athletic fields - Superior is a hub for outdoor fun
With many of its homes and neighborhoods designed around comfort, convenience, and community, Superior is interspersed with plenty of green spaces, parks, and trails. Residents can also enjoy outdoor sports arenas and athletic fields. The town also has two outdoor pools. The North Pool is heated and has a shallow wading area for kids and a 25-meter lane designated for swimming laps, while the South Pool offers all that plus a slide and climbing wall.
Among the town's main recreation areas is Purple Park, a family favorite, dotted with BBQ grills, a playground, and even a sand volleyball court. There is also Community Park, which has baseball fields and shaded areas perfect for picnics and lawn games. For the most impressive views, Wildflower Park at the southern edge of town has plenty of manicured lawns as well as a 95-foot zip line and rope climbing gym. On top of this, the town has nearly 30 miles worth of walking and bike trails, both paved and off-road.
Popular with young families, Superior packs a lot of recreational options into a small space. The town has 13 playgrounds, a skateboard park, basketball courts, baseball and softball fields, and tennis courts. The Superior Commons Athletic Field hosts soccer and rugby games on its 100-by-70 yard grass field, while the Williams Turf Field is used for both soccer and football with its durable artificial turf surface. Four tennis courts, by the North Pool, are often reserved for tennis programs, but are open for private play on a first-come, first-served basis. And with pickleball's surge in popularity, Superior recently installed six pickleball courts at Autrey Park.
Everything you need to know about visiting Superior
Beyond the great outdoors, shopping is another big draw in Superior. While a new downtown retail space is in the pipeline, there are already plenty of stores. The Superior Marketplace is home to all the big names, while the Superior Plaza has a mix of offices and smaller shops with a more local feel. But the highlight has to be the Superior Summer Market, which brings locals together along the main street to enjoy live music, eat street food, and browse artisanal goods. Equal parts farmers market and street festival, it's a chance to stock up on fresh produce, or just to soak up the community vibe. The market takes place monthly from May to October, typically between 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.
Just 21 miles from Denver's Union Station, Colorado's train station with a world-class hotel, Superior has positioned itself as an easily accessible town between the state's capital and Boulder. Many residents make the daily commute into the city for work, while weekends are often spent in the Rocky Mountains. Like much of Colorado, the most practical way to get around is by car. Although Superior does have public transport, having your own vehicle makes it easier to explore the surrounding towns and wilderness.
The closest airport is Rocky Mountain Metropolitan Airport, which welcomes flights from across the country. However, most consider Denver International Airport, a half-hour drive from Superior, to be the town's nearest international hub. When winter blankets Superior in snow, locals often head west to nearby resorts, such as Breckenridge, Colorado's gorgeous ski town that transforms into a winter wonderland.