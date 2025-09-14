Colorado's 'Gateway To Boulder Valley' Is A Charming Town With Diverse Shops, Summer Markets, And Outdoor Fun

Nearly every Coloradan city or town has incredible views and outdoor adventure at its doorstep, such as Superior, a small residential community along the Denver Boulder Turnpike. Often called the "Gateway to Boulder Valley," it sits on the periphery of Boulder County. Like other nearby towns, Superior is located right at the foothills of the Rocky Mountains, where you'll find breathtaking views and endless adventure at Mount Elbert. However, here you'll get a more intimate, small-town feel. There are diverse shops and local summer markets that offer a refreshing change of pace compared with its neighboring cities. The entire town covers just over 4 square miles, 630 acres of which are classified as parks and green spaces for outdoor fun.

The town gets its name from the high-grade coal once excavated in the area. Founded as a mining hub in 1896, before being incorporated in 1904, Superior thrived on coal production until 1945, when its industry shifted towards farming and ranching. Superior has reinvented itself as a premier residential community, offering a high quality of life, access to excellent schools, and low crime rates. Today, its modern housing developments have attracted around 13,094 residents who enjoy a laid-back, outdoorsy lifestyle with access to both the Rocky Mountains and the urban energy of Colorado's capital city.

Superior is also in the midst of an exciting transformation. Its downtown is currently under construction, with plans for a 156-acre development that will introduce convenient housing. Once complete, the highly walkable district will feature more than 817,000 square feet of shops, restaurants, and coworking spaces, filling a gap in the current market. Even now, Superior boasts an impressive 325,000 square feet of retail space — a lot for a town of about 13,000 residents.