Europe's Cheese Trail Is A Mouth-Watering Hut-To-Hut Trek Through The Polish Countryside

For food lovers, there isn't a better path in Europe to follow than the Oscypek Trail, winding through the mysterious Tatra Mountains. Located in one of the world's best national parks with Poland's largest peaks, this region in Southern Poland offers a unique blend of scenery, history, and unique culinary traditions. The Oscypek Trail gives a glimpse not only into the history of the region, but also to the unique cheesemaking practices that can only be found here, and is named for the cheese that the region is known for.

Visitors can make their way through beautiful valleys, coming upon a collection of shepherds huts, which are still inhabited by local sheep herders today — the same shepherd's who make this incredible cheese. While there isn't an official trailhead, the shepherd huts are located near the town of Zakopane, tucked in the shadow of the Tatra Mountains and anywhere from a two to three-hour bus or train ride from Kraków, a city Rick Steves called the Boston of Poland.