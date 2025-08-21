One Of The World's Best National Parks Is An Underrated Beauty With Poland's Largest Peaks

The Alps may be iconic, but there are so many underrated national parks and towering peaks to explore in Europe. One such hidden gem is Tatra National Park, situated on the border between Poland and Slovakia. This beautiful park is located in the Carpathian Mountains, the second biggest range in Central Europe. Poland has 23 national parks, but Tatra is by far the most impressive and most visited.

The park features include nearly 82 square miles of craggy peaks, glacial lakes, wildflower meadows, pine forests, and deep caverns. Here, the country's highest summit, Rysy, pierces the sky at almost 8,200 feet tall. Note: Don't confuse it with Slovakia's sister national park, also named Tatra. The Polish park is filled with rare wildlife like chamois (a goat-antelope that serves as the park's mascot), marmots, and snowy voles.

If you're lucky, you may even spot brown bears, gray wolves, or Eurasian lynx. To learn more about the region's animals and landscapes, check out the Natural Education Centre in the alpine village of Zakopane. Tatra National Park is 2.5 hours south of Kraków, a city that Rick Steves called the Boston of Poland, and can be reached by car, bus, and train. When you arrive, you'll need to pay an entrance fee of up to $3.