One Of The World's Best National Parks Is An Underrated Beauty With Poland's Largest Peaks
The Alps may be iconic, but there are so many underrated national parks and towering peaks to explore in Europe. One such hidden gem is Tatra National Park, situated on the border between Poland and Slovakia. This beautiful park is located in the Carpathian Mountains, the second biggest range in Central Europe. Poland has 23 national parks, but Tatra is by far the most impressive and most visited.
The park features include nearly 82 square miles of craggy peaks, glacial lakes, wildflower meadows, pine forests, and deep caverns. Here, the country's highest summit, Rysy, pierces the sky at almost 8,200 feet tall. Note: Don't confuse it with Slovakia's sister national park, also named Tatra. The Polish park is filled with rare wildlife like chamois (a goat-antelope that serves as the park's mascot), marmots, and snowy voles.
If you're lucky, you may even spot brown bears, gray wolves, or Eurasian lynx. To learn more about the region's animals and landscapes, check out the Natural Education Centre in the alpine village of Zakopane. Tatra National Park is 2.5 hours south of Kraków, a city that Rick Steves called the Boston of Poland, and can be reached by car, bus, and train. When you arrive, you'll need to pay an entrance fee of up to $3.
Discover the mountains at Tatra National Park
Outdoor enthusiasts will love exploring Tatra National Park's hiking trails and challenging summits. A can't-miss sight is Rysy Mountain and its three separate peaks. The middle one (located in Slovakia) is the highest, while the runner-up is the northwestern pinnacle, Poland's tallest point.
This is the jewel of the "Crown of Polish Mountains," a nickname for the country's highest peaks. On the trek up Rysy, you'll pass the park's largest glacial lake, Morskie Oko, which translates to "eye of the sea" in English, named so for its crystal-clear turquoise water. Tatra National Park also has around 170 miles of designated hiking trails. It is prohibited to stray from the marked paths. These rules protect the surrounding vegetation and animals, while also prioritizing the safety of hikers. Conditions change quickly in these mountains — a main reason why it was named one of the world's most dangerous parks.
Routes start from Zakopane, a charming adventure town tucked in Poland's mountains. Or, if you want to do a multi-day journey, eight refuges offer overnight stays. Though Rysy and Morskie Oko are highlights, the Five Polish Ponds Valley (or Five Lakes Valley) — a 14-mile loop – is worth the effort, too. Below ground, there are more than 800 caves on-site, 25 of which are open for serious spelunkers. In the winter, Zakopane becomes a snowy wonderland with horse-drawn sleighs (the tradition, called "kulig," dates back to the 1500s). Plus, ski resorts like Kotelnica Białczańska are only half an hour away.