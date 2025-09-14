This Trader Joe's Snack Is A Favorite Of Rick Steves' Protege While Traveling Europe

Packing for a trip abroad is an exercise in deliberate scarcity. To maintain the simple packing mindset that travel expert Rick Steves says is essential to keeping light, you have to examine what items are most important to you while being practical. Steves himself has a few suggestions on what to bring — one unexpected item on his packing list is a sealable plastic bag. Steves' protégé and co-author, Cameron Hewitt, offered a compendium of his own favorite things to pack on his own website, honing in on "items that are practical, useful, and light enough that even if I don't wind up needing them, they're still worth packing along." One surprising, specific item on Hewitt's list is the organic dried mango from Trader Joe's.

Sure, you could probably find similar dried mango slices around different stores in Europe, but the real reason Hewitt suggests packing the mango treat is about preparing for the steps of your journey before even landing. "On an hours-long plane or train ride, junk food is tempting. But instead, I carry a couple of bags of Trader Joe's dehydrated, unsweetened 'Just Mango Slices,'" he wrote. The snack is lightweight and healthy while being "hearty enough to cut through any jet lag-induced hunger," as Hewitt put it. It might even be worth packing a couple packages of the mango slices to take with you for further transit in between European cities — not bringing snacks on a long train ride is an often overlooked mistake. Since they're dehydrated, the mango snacks can last for months in their sealed packaging.