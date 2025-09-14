The Real Reason Airbnbs Are Heavily Restricted In Some US Cities

Airbnb, the online marketplace for short- and long-term stays, has been revolutionary ever since its launch in 2008. From its origins as a start-up providing guests with a homier, cheaper, and more welcoming alternative to hotels, the platform, worth over $88 billion, has become a mammoth in the travel industry. Across 220 countries and regions, a community of 5 million hosts racked up more than 1.5 billion check-ins as of 2024. And the platform has evolved from simply offering affordable stays to boasting a wide variety of luxury and unique properties as well. You can stay in a glass pod on the side of a Peruvian mountaintop or a futuristic UFO in the Welsh countryside. Airbnb's newest feature also includes add-ons like professional chefs, wellness treatments, and photographers. So, it may surprise some travelers to find that their destination city may be wildly anti-Airbnb.

While the site has been a boon to both travelers and hosts, it has received ample backlash, particularly from locals who find themselves priced out of their own communities. Housing activists in San Francisco, for example, maintain that Airbnb has contributed to homelessness in the city by decreasing the number of affordable homes for residents. During the 2025 protests against overtourism in Barcelona, the anger against short-term renters was palpable: A woman held up a sign reading, "Your Airbnb used to be my home." The housing crisis and overcrowding have become so untenable that Spain took aim at unlicensed Airbnb rentals in its tourist-flooded cities in May of 2025.

Stateside, criticism of the platform has also reached a tipping point. In recent years, governments have sought to regulate short-term rentals through a variety of measures. In some cities, restrictions are heavy, and in others, Airbnbs are outright illegal.