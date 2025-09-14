The Quintessential American Outfit Rick Steves' Protégé Says Makes You Stand Out In Europe
There are certain things that scream American tourist, at least according to Europeans. Some say that we talk too loud — which, perhaps, is true, but totally contextual. Others say that we drink too much water, which is a surprising thing that feels logical to most of Americans, but baffles most Europeans. But the number one thing that seems to make tourists from the U.S. stick out like a sore thumb abroad is the quintessential American tourist ensemble.
When traveling to a new location, some travelers like to blend in, while others just like to be comfortable. Whether you blame it on culture or fashion, there's a certain outfit that just screams "American." According to travel guru Rick Steves, many Europeans have a specific stereotype about how Americans dress while on vacation. "We wear tennis shoes, logo T-shirts, and baseball caps," he wrote on his website. We tend to take casual attire a little too far sometimes while traveling — for Europeans, anyway. And yes, perhaps we are creatures of comfort, especially when 20,000-plus steps are involved, but that doesn't mean that we don't know how to put together a decent travel outfit.
How to blend in while abroad
While comfort is king when you're trekking miles upon miles across a city, your sense of style doesn't need to totally fall out of the window. The first thing to note is that while Europeans do dress "casual," their definition is a little bit different. For instance, while many Americans don sweatpants or yoga gear to run errands around town, in Europe you're guaranteed to stick out in the crowd (and not in a good way). Leave the athletic wear and trainers at home. Same goes for flip-flops, ripped jeans, and micro shorts, especially if you plan on going to churches, synagogues, or mosques during your sightseeing tour since most of these places have pretty conservative dress codes.
Instead, opt for elevated basics and neutral-hued separates that give you lots of options to layer and pair different ways. This will not only help you pack light — which, according to Steves, is essential — but it will give you more flexibility to fit into different environments and scenarios. Think: tops and bottoms that can take you from day to night effortlessly.
Not only that, layering will help you stay prepped for any unexpected weather (which can sometimes be unpredictable overseas). Midi skirts, capris, dress pants, and button-down shirts are all great bases to pair with trench coats, parkas, cardigans, and coats. Throw in a good pair of chic-yet-comfortable shoes, and you'll be looking like a local in no time. You might be a tourist, yes, but at least your outfit won't be screaming it from the rooftops.