The Quintessential American Outfit Rick Steves' Protégé Says Makes You Stand Out In Europe

While comfort is king when you're trekking miles upon miles across a city, your sense of style doesn't need to totally fall out of the window. The first thing to note is that while Europeans do dress "casual," their definition is a little bit different. For instance, while many Americans don sweatpants or yoga gear to run errands around town, in Europe you're guaranteed to stick out in the crowd (and not in a good way). Leave the athletic wear and trainers at home. Same goes for flip-flops, ripped jeans, and micro shorts, especially if you plan on going to churches, synagogues, or mosques during your sightseeing tour since most of these places have pretty conservative dress codes.

Instead, opt for elevated basics and neutral-hued separates that give you lots of options to layer and pair different ways. This will not only help you pack light — which, according to Steves, is essential — but it will give you more flexibility to fit into different environments and scenarios. Think: tops and bottoms that can take you from day to night effortlessly.

Not only that, layering will help you stay prepped for any unexpected weather (which can sometimes be unpredictable overseas). Midi skirts, capris, dress pants, and button-down shirts are all great bases to pair with trench coats, parkas, cardigans, and coats. Throw in a good pair of chic-yet-comfortable shoes, and you'll be looking like a local in no time. You might be a tourist, yes, but at least your outfit won't be screaming it from the rooftops.