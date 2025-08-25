The American Habit That Screams Tourist And Baffles Europeans, According To Rick Steves' Protege

Cameron Hewitt, co-author of the Rick Steves travel guides, is full of nearly as much practical wisdom as Steves himself, such as his suggestions for why tourists should avoid wearing shorts in Italy and how to spot the added coperto fee when you dine out. In Hewitt's own words, "One of the joys of researching Rick Steves guidebooks is how, every day, I stumble upon fascinating little insights that tell me a lot about the place I'm visiting — and sometimes, about human nature." In some cases, these insights are about the tourists themselves. He elaborated, writing that, along with sporting baseball caps and talking too loudly, Americans in Europe are known for drinking a lot of water.

As Hewitt reveals, "Europeans perceive Americans as being bizarrely obsessed with (over-) hydrating." However, to counter his point, Americans like TikTok user @br3nnak3ough have taken to social media to complain about how hard it is for them to drink enough water while traveling in Europe. The difference in opinion seems to center around the disparity in average daily water intake between the two cultures. Hewitt noted that polls indicate that Americans drink seven cups of water per day while Europeans average just over four, though his sources remain uncited.

Hewitt also called out the variance in recommended daily doses of water between American and European authorities: The U.S. National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine recommends that men drink 15.6 cups of water per day and that women drink 11.4 cups, while the European Food Safety Authority suggests only 10.5 cups for men and 8.5 cups for women. In essence, drinking practices aren't just personal — they're cultural — and a surefire way to spot an American abroad.