Can You Legally Use The Bathroom While An RV Is Being Driven? It's Complicated
Two things are certain when enjoying any road trip: the need for snacks and the need for bathroom breaks. Stopping for the restroom, especially if you're traveling down one of the most beautiful, windswept roads in America, is always a necessity. But what if you're riding along in an RV equipped with a bathroom and nature is calling mid-drive? Is it okay to pop in and handle your business while the vehicle is moving down the highway, particularly if you're in the U.S.? In short, it's not recommended.
While bathrooms in RVs are usually fully capable of providing electricity and appropriate water flow to, uh, complete your bathroom experience, most American states require all RV passengers to stay seated while the vehicle is in motion. And by that, the states' laws mean sitting on a seat with an actual seatbelt securely fastened. However, you can always pull over, safely put a full stop to the RV, go about your business, and then start the vehicle and continue driving. Whether or not you can use the bathroom while the vehicle is traveling all boils down to the local laws and the state in which you are driving.
The only U.S. state that does not require seatbelts to be buckled around adults while the vehicle is in motion is New Hampshire. However, some states only have seatbelt laws for the front passengers, such as Iowa, Michigan, and Nebraska, while other states, like Texas, New York, and California, have requirements for both front and back passengers. For example, if you're exploring North Carolina's famous Waterfall Byway through the Blue Ridge Mountains, stay seated with your seatbelt buckled. So, what can you do in an RV that's traveling down the road?
Stay entertained, nap, or socialize, but just stay seated
RVs are built for comfort, and many people may decide to transition into one for permanent living. If you do, be sure you know which states have made it illegal to live out of your RV full-time. But if you are strictly using it for vacation or travel, an RV does have other perks. For one, there is a lot more space to utilize than in a typical family vehicle. The advantages of personal spaces are vast, meaning napping more comfortably is a real possibility. But don't crawl into any of those inviting beds while the vehicle is in motion — they don't have seatbelts and could be potentially dangerous if there's an accident.
Socializing can help pass the time, and some RVs are equipped to allow passengers to sit in the back and play games, for example. Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes all offer this option since they are equipped to withstand driving accidents. So, while you can't stand during game time, you can at least sit in a more comfortable arrangement.
The easiest way to know what is and isn't allowed on your RV trip is to simply ask the company from which you're renting the vehicle. If you own the RV, read the manufacturer's instructions, which should lay out precisely what's allowed in the specific model you're driving around the country. Also be sure to familiarize yourself with local state-specific laws. Ultimately, if you think something is unsafe to do in a moving vehicle, it probably is. So, using the bathroom in a moving RV isn't a matter of if you could, but rather, if you should.