Can You Legally Use The Bathroom While An RV Is Being Driven? It's Complicated

Two things are certain when enjoying any road trip: the need for snacks and the need for bathroom breaks. Stopping for the restroom, especially if you're traveling down one of the most beautiful, windswept roads in America, is always a necessity. But what if you're riding along in an RV equipped with a bathroom and nature is calling mid-drive? Is it okay to pop in and handle your business while the vehicle is moving down the highway, particularly if you're in the U.S.? In short, it's not recommended.

While bathrooms in RVs are usually fully capable of providing electricity and appropriate water flow to, uh, complete your bathroom experience, most American states require all RV passengers to stay seated while the vehicle is in motion. And by that, the states' laws mean sitting on a seat with an actual seatbelt securely fastened. However, you can always pull over, safely put a full stop to the RV, go about your business, and then start the vehicle and continue driving. Whether or not you can use the bathroom while the vehicle is traveling all boils down to the local laws and the state in which you are driving.

The only U.S. state that does not require seatbelts to be buckled around adults while the vehicle is in motion is New Hampshire. However, some states only have seatbelt laws for the front passengers, such as Iowa, Michigan, and Nebraska, while other states, like Texas, New York, and California, have requirements for both front and back passengers. For example, if you're exploring North Carolina's famous Waterfall Byway through the Blue Ridge Mountains, stay seated with your seatbelt buckled. So, what can you do in an RV that's traveling down the road?