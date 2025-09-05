One Of Samantha Brown's Top Fall Destinations Is A New England Treasure Of Fiery Foliage And Cozy Towns
It may come as no surprise that in a round-up of her top fall destinations on her website, travel show host and expert Samantha Brown highlighted many New England spots renowned for their fall foliage. New England offers some of the best fall foliage tours, and as Brown put it, "When it comes to picking the best fall destinations in the U.S., there really is only one major requirement — the foliage!" One of those top picks is an area nearly synonymous with the vivid display of autumn leaves: the Berkshires in Massachusetts and Connecticut. Supplemented by charming Massachusetts towns like vibrant Williamstown, the Berkshires' gently hilly landscape is pure extravaganza in the fall.
You can reach the Berkshires in about an hour driving from the Albany International Airport in New York or two hours from Boston Logan International Airport. Even just a road trip through the western Massachusetts region lends itself to indulging in the visual spectacle. As Brown wrote, "Spend your weekend driving around to the kind of charming small towns Hallmark movies are made of and enjoy the miles and miles of color." The towns are known for their historic inns, cozy main streets, and white-painted steeples, which become perfectly framed by the colorful hillsides of autumn. Eventually, you'll want to get out of the car, too, as the Berkshires' cornucopia of activities is boundless. Apple picking, pumpkin patches, and harvest festivals abound in the region, in addition to the many places to hike (including Massachusetts' highest peak) or paddling on the Housatonic River.
Outdoor activities in the Berkshires in fall
When fall arrives in the Berkshires, the temperatures get a bit cooler (but not biting) and the sunlight still lingers long enough to enjoy an afternoon outdoors. "The best thing to do here, of course, is to get outside," Samantha Brown says. You could start with a hike through the forests of bright oak and sugar maples. The Berkshires is a mountain range, after all, and Mount Greylock (its tallest) is Brown's favorite for hiking. Starting from Williamstown, you could do the "Views and Falls" trail, a 5.5-mile trek on a 19th-century carriage road that showcases some of the mountain's most spectacular waterfalls and old-growth forest. To see one of the most mesmerizing waterfalls in the Berkshires, you could take the idyllic trail to Tannery Falls, a shorter hike (just 0.5 miles) for those looking for something more leisurely.
Lakes and rivers around the Berkshires are great for paddlers. Travel blogger The Carry-On Chronicles says, "While spending fall in The Berkshires, a visit to Stockbridge Bowl is an absolute must." Stockbridge Bowl, also called Lake Mahkeenac, will likely be too cold for swimming come autumn, but its public boat launch is perfect for canoers and kayakers. Another option is to go out onto the Housatonic River starting from the Decker Boat Launch, where you can paddle in the midst of the Berkshires' autumn tapestry.
Not every outdoor fall activity in the Berkshires requires a paddle or hiking boots. This is also prime time for orchard visits, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes. Ioka Valley Farm in Hancock is a must-visit for fall treats, with unique activities like a cow train ride and pumpkin sling shot, plus homemade cider donuts and maple syrup products galore.
When to visit the Berkshires for peak autumn splendor
According to NewEngland.com's Peak Fall Foliage Map, the best time to see the foliage change colors in the Berkshires is around mid-September to the end of October. There's another factor to consider when timing your visit, though: "If you can, plan to visit during one of the big autumn festivals or parades," Samantha Brown says. At the end of September, the town of Lenox hosts the annual Lenox Apple Squeeze. It's a day-long event to celebrate the beginning of apple picking season, which takes place on a street closed off from traffic. You'll find crafts, food vendors, and baked goods for sale along the sidewalks, plus a roster of family-friendly activities that culminate in an apple pie contest.
As October rolls in, festivals and shows proliferate. In Stockbridge, the Berkshire Botanical Garden hosts a Harvest Festival in early October. The event's been running since 1935 and bursts with colorful garden displays, food trucks, and fall-themed activities like hay jumping and pumpkin painting. Get a taste of the famed Bavarian tradition of Oktoberfest at Bousquet Mountain, where an array of local beers and ciders are served on the mountain in early October. As the season takes on a spooky air closer to Halloween, the gorgeous, Gilded-era Naumkeag estate presents its Pumpkin Show. Over 1,000 jack-o'-lanterns, carved from pumpkins grown on site, fill the garden paths.