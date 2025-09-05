One Of Samantha Brown's Top Fall Destinations Is A New England Treasure Of Fiery Foliage And Cozy Towns

When fall arrives in the Berkshires, the temperatures get a bit cooler (but not biting) and the sunlight still lingers long enough to enjoy an afternoon outdoors. "The best thing to do here, of course, is to get outside," Samantha Brown says. You could start with a hike through the forests of bright oak and sugar maples. The Berkshires is a mountain range, after all, and Mount Greylock (its tallest) is Brown's favorite for hiking. Starting from Williamstown, you could do the "Views and Falls" trail, a 5.5-mile trek on a 19th-century carriage road that showcases some of the mountain's most spectacular waterfalls and old-growth forest. To see one of the most mesmerizing waterfalls in the Berkshires, you could take the idyllic trail to Tannery Falls, a shorter hike (just 0.5 miles) for those looking for something more leisurely.

Lakes and rivers around the Berkshires are great for paddlers. Travel blogger The Carry-On Chronicles says, "While spending fall in The Berkshires, a visit to Stockbridge Bowl is an absolute must." Stockbridge Bowl, also called Lake Mahkeenac, will likely be too cold for swimming come autumn, but its public boat launch is perfect for canoers and kayakers. Another option is to go out onto the Housatonic River starting from the Decker Boat Launch, where you can paddle in the midst of the Berkshires' autumn tapestry.

Not every outdoor fall activity in the Berkshires requires a paddle or hiking boots. This is also prime time for orchard visits, pumpkin patches, and corn mazes. Ioka Valley Farm in Hancock is a must-visit for fall treats, with unique activities like a cow train ride and pumpkin sling shot, plus homemade cider donuts and maple syrup products galore.