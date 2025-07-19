America's Most Breathtaking Resort Is An Eco-Conscious, Luxury Haven Sitting 1,200 Feet Above The Pacific Ocean

"Big Sur is the edge of the world," wrote John Steinbeck. "The place where the ocean has been rubbing up against the continent for centuries, creating a coastline as erotic as the folds of a velvet gown," mused Anaïs Nin. One of the best road trips in the U.S. leads to California's most breathtaking getaway. Set on the striking cliffs of the central coast and beloved for its rugged bluffs, towering forests, marine fog, and winding roads, Big Sur is a legendary destination for romantics, and Post Ranch Inn, perched high above the Pacific, is arguably Big Sur's most sumptuous stop. This coastal-luxury gem sprawls across 100 acres and features 40 decadent rooms with luxury amenities, pools, spa, a garden that supplies its on-site restaurant, and a falconry program — truly, elevated opulence. The only things most rooms lack are televisions and alarm clocks — but that's intentional. The inn is featured on many "best of" lists, and in 2024, earned three Michelin Keys, the prestigious award's highest hospitality honor for "outstanding stays."

Post Ranch Inn describes itself as a "sanctuary for the soul." The adults-only resort is nestled among native foliage, 30 miles south of Carmel-by-the-Sea, a historic, European-inspired beach town famous for charming boutiques. The inn has long embraced sustainability, installing nearly 1,000 solar panels in 2009, eliminating single-use plastics, and utilizing hybrid vehicles for on-site transport to mitigate air and noise pollution.

Post Ranch Inn is located about 36 miles south of Monterey Regional Airport and 100 miles south of San Jose. For the full experience, road trip the scenic route along Highway 1 from Los Angeles, about 300 miles. Check road conditions beforehand, as mudslides may lead to road closures and detours to Highway 101.