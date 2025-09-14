Disneyland Changes A Popular Policy For Park Entry (Here's What It Means For Tourists)
Early in 2025, Disneyland in Anaheim, California, tallied its one billionth visitor since it opened in 1955. The park has evolved quite a lot since its original suite of attractions and is now composed of nine themed areas across 490 acres, with about 35,000 staff, and garners millions of attendees a year. That's quite a lot of people to keep happy, especially since it can cost a family of four over $3,300 for three days, minus accommodations and travel. And now, guests staying at Disneyland Resort hotels will have to contend with a change in the rules (and travel plans) starting January 6, 2026. Namely, Early Theme Park Entry is being replaced with one free Lightning Lane entry per stay.
A somewhat under-the-hood Disneyland perk, Early Theme Park Entry allowed visitors staying at any of the Disneyland Resort hotels to enter either of its two parks (Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park) 30 minutes early every day of their stay. Similar benefits apply to Disney World in Florida, plus overseas locations in Europe and Tokyo. Early Theme Park Entry was already dialed back in January 2024 from both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park to either one.
Now, the perk is being abolished entirely in lieu of one complimentary Lightning Lane entry. Access to these faster lines currently comes in single-pass (ranging from $15 to $28) and multi-pass (starting at $32) varieties. It's not clear how and if the perk change affects current or future Lightning Lane holders. But regardless, it'll be up to each Disneyland visitor to decide how to make the most of the change.
Making the most of the loss of Early Theme Park Entry
Folks who are mildly irked or full-blown furious about the loss of Early Theme Park Entry can still navigate Disney's Byzantine guest policies and enjoy themselves. Rather than try to calculate potential loss of money or time, guests can take their single-use Lightning Lane entry and target an attraction or ride of choice — after they've entered Disneyland's parks along with everyone else, that is. Or, if a favorite attraction isn't necessarily a popular one, folks can use the Lightning Lane entry for the most in-demand attraction that they want to see, which will help reduce overall lost time during a visit.
Alternatively, visitors can adopt as laissez-faire an attitude as possible — one perhaps in keeping with the spirit of a Disney visit. Some folks swear that Disneyland during California's unpredictable rainy season makes the vacation an unexpected delight. At the very least, kids might love dashing around the park in the rain, decked out in semi-transparent plastic ponchos. Or, treat yourself to a meal that you wouldn't have considered before, while also making sure to avoid disappointing restaurants like River Belle Terrace. This hands-off approach can help with the disappointing loss of the Early Theme Park Entry perk.
Finally, families looking to head out on vacation who want a Disney-type experience, but are concerned about spending literal thousands of dollars for a few days, can head to nearby Knott's Berry Farm, a cheaper and less crowded alternative. It's 15 minutes away down Interstate 5, has themed zones, a walkable shopping strip, big rides, smaller attractions, and offers lodging at Knott's Hotel. It's even got season passes that contain built-in discounts throughout the park. And, we promise it isn't as complicated as Disneyland.