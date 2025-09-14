Disneyland Changes A Popular Policy For Park Entry (Here's What It Means For Tourists)

Early in 2025, Disneyland in Anaheim, California, tallied its one billionth visitor since it opened in 1955. The park has evolved quite a lot since its original suite of attractions and is now composed of nine themed areas across 490 acres, with about 35,000 staff, and garners millions of attendees a year. That's quite a lot of people to keep happy, especially since it can cost a family of four over $3,300 for three days, minus accommodations and travel. And now, guests staying at Disneyland Resort hotels will have to contend with a change in the rules (and travel plans) starting January 6, 2026. Namely, Early Theme Park Entry is being replaced with one free Lightning Lane entry per stay.

A somewhat under-the-hood Disneyland perk, Early Theme Park Entry allowed visitors staying at any of the Disneyland Resort hotels to enter either of its two parks (Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park) 30 minutes early every day of their stay. Similar benefits apply to Disney World in Florida, plus overseas locations in Europe and Tokyo. Early Theme Park Entry was already dialed back in January 2024 from both Disneyland Park and Disney California Adventure Park to either one.

Now, the perk is being abolished entirely in lieu of one complimentary Lightning Lane entry. Access to these faster lines currently comes in single-pass (ranging from $15 to $28) and multi-pass (starting at $32) varieties. It's not clear how and if the perk change affects current or future Lightning Lane holders. But regardless, it'll be up to each Disneyland visitor to decide how to make the most of the change.