One Of New York's Most Underrated Destinations Is A Stunning Victorian Castle Hidden Away In Central Park

A full-scale Victorian castle probably doesn't make the list of likely encounters for someone strolling along Central Park, yet there it is — a Gothic and Romanesque structure perched like something plucked straight from the European countryside and dropped into Manhattan. Belvedere Castle has been stealing scenes in Central Park since 1872, and somehow it remains one of New York's best-kept secrets.

Central Park had always been that kind of place — a 843-acre bag of surprises that manages to fit everything from a memorial for music lovers to pay tribute to John Lennon at Strawberry Fields to hidden waterfalls and Shakespearean gardens that most visitors never discover. It's exactly the park's ability to house both the everyday and the extraordinary that makes discovering a miniature castle feel less like an impossibility and more like an inevitability. After all, where else would you expect to find a weather station disguised as medieval architecture?

For visitors trying to experience New York City without going completely broke, discovering gems like Belvedere Castle becomes even more valuable. Unlike most Manhattan attractions, the castle costs nothing to visit, and it's within walking distance from the West Side YMCA, one of New York City's most affordable places to stay for its location, at under $200 a night. And while millions of people pass through Central Park each year, most never make it up to Vista Rock's second-highest natural elevation to see what architects Calvert Vaux and Jacob Wrey Mould built as their Victorian "folly." Their loss is your gain because this particular folly has stories to tell.