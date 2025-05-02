Central Park Is Just Steps Away At One Of New York City's Most Affordable Places To Stay For Its Location
It would be hard to find someone who hasn't heard of New York City's Central Park. The most filmed location in the world, Central Park has been the backdrop for 350+ movies and TV shows ranging from "Enchanted" to Marvel's "The Avengers" and "Gossip Girl". It's also widely known that New York City is one of the most expensive places in the world to live and visit, so what do the city's 65 million annual visitors who are on a budget do when faced with an average city-wide nightly hotel rate of $417? They can turn to the West Side YMCA. It's a property with pros and cons, but the two main pros are the affordability and the location. Rooms here start at under $200 per night and the building is a half block — less than 300 feet — from Central Park.
With an address of 5 West 63rd Street, the West Side YMCA is in the coveted Upper West Side neighborhood of Manhattan, known for the American Museum of Natural History and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. The beautiful brownstones in this 50-block-long and four-block-wide neighborhood are recognizable from movies and TV shows, and there's nothing you can't find here, from a mall (One Columbus Circle) to a Whole Foods and celebrated high-end restaurants (Per Se and Jean-Georges). The West Side YMCA is less than 6 miles from LaGuardia Airport and a 4-minute walk to the Columbus Circle subway station, which has connections to anywhere you'd want to go in the city.
About the West Side YMCA in New York City
Every year, more than 130,000 budget travelers stay at the West Side YMCA, which not only has affordable, centrally-located rooms, but also has facilities that most high-end hotels don't. For a mere $10 daily fee, guests of this property, built in 1930, can use its 65,000-square-foot Health and Wellness center. It includes two swimming pools, a fitness room, locker rooms, and the option to take any group exercise classes on offer.
The building is climate controlled, has free, high-speed Wi-Fi, 24-hour reception, and non-smoking rooms. Room options include standard singles and rooms with either one or two bunk beds that share bathrooms, and deluxe doubles with a private bath. All have a TV, desk, and safe deposit box, and some have a mini-fridge. Vending machines provide snacks and drinks; rooms are cleaned every fourth day, and you can store your luggage for $4 per bag (but not overnight). Check-in is after 3 p.m. and check-out is before 11 a.m. Judging from its Tripadvisor 3.2 rating and mixed reviews, it's a basic hostel with some sacrifices made for the affordability. But people like Henri P. praised the facilities, including its sauna and steam room, in October 2024, writing "I'll be back next time!" Tumiuy explained in September 2024 how a shared bathroom becomes private: "I stayed with semi-private bathroom i.e. shared but when you enter with the key is completely private." Also of note: The West Side YMCA scored 100 in the Great for Walkers category.
What to do in Central Park
Central Park's 843 acres stretch from 59th to 110th streets and offer many attractions and activities, as well as bucolic green spaces. Explore it and you'll understand why Central Park was voted America's best tourist attraction. The West Side YMCA is near several of the park's attractions like Sheep Meadow, Heckscher Playground, and Strawberry Fields. The latter, which is near the West 72nd Street park entrance, is an homage to The Beatle's John Lennon, who lived across the street. You could also say hi to the penguins at the Central Park Zoo, take a horse-and-carriage ride, go ice skating, rent a rowboat, hire a bicycle, or join a walking or scooter tour. The park also has many events, so check to see what's happening during your stay, from free concerts at Central Park's SummerStage and Shakespeare in the Park to birding and foraging tours, toy boat regattas, and marionette performances. There's also a farm stand, chess workshops, a film festival, and a variety of gardens. For example, in the 4-acre Shakespeare Garden, you'll find flowers and trees that Shakespeare mentions along with plaques with quotations; and the 6-acre Conservatory Garden has three stunning formal gardens — French, Italian, and English.
Central Park is free, so it should be on the list of the best budget-friendly outdoor activities in New York City. You can also save money on a trip to New York City by visiting free museums and choosing from five affordable Michelin-starred restaurants.