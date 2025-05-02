Central Park Is Just Steps Away At One Of New York City's Most Affordable Places To Stay For Its Location

It would be hard to find someone who hasn't heard of New York City's Central Park. The most filmed location in the world, Central Park has been the backdrop for 350+ movies and TV shows ranging from "Enchanted" to Marvel's "The Avengers" and "Gossip Girl". It's also widely known that New York City is one of the most expensive places in the world to live and visit, so what do the city's 65 million annual visitors who are on a budget do when faced with an average city-wide nightly hotel rate of $417? They can turn to the West Side YMCA. It's a property with pros and cons, but the two main pros are the affordability and the location. Rooms here start at under $200 per night and the building is a half block — less than 300 feet — from Central Park.

With an address of 5 West 63rd Street, the West Side YMCA is in the coveted Upper West Side neighborhood of Manhattan, known for the American Museum of Natural History and Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts. The beautiful brownstones in this 50-block-long and four-block-wide neighborhood are recognizable from movies and TV shows, and there's nothing you can't find here, from a mall (One Columbus Circle) to a Whole Foods and celebrated high-end restaurants (Per Se and Jean-Georges). The West Side YMCA is less than 6 miles from LaGuardia Airport and a 4-minute walk to the Columbus Circle subway station, which has connections to anywhere you'd want to go in the city.