North Of New York City Is A Friendly Village With Picturesque Hudson River Views And Historic Charm
Nestled on the eastern banks of the Hudson River, about 30 miles north of New York City, lies a collection of quaint villages. Exuding quiet charm, the friendly riverside communities are the antithesis of the bustling Big Apple. They include Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow (yes, it's a real place), and Irvington.
Tarrytown, home to the former summer retreat of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" author Washington Irving, is a cozy town with historic charm and a paranormal legacy. Just a half-mile north, Sleepy Hollow lures in Halloween crowds with tales of the Headless Horseman, and spooky cemetery tours of Irving's final resting place.
Meanwhile, Irvington, named after the literary legend himself, is situated just south of the two. Boasting idyllic riverfront views, ornate historic estates, and a walkable paradise of local shops and eateries, Irvington is a charm-filled destination brimming with scenic beauty, rich history, and legendary locations. If you're looking to escape the hustle of New York City, a leisurely trip to Irvington is just the ticket.
Exploring the small-town charms of Irvington
Traveling to Irvington from New York City is just a 40-minute train ride away from Grand Central Terminal, placing you in the heart of the venerable village. There, you'll be greeted by a friendly atmosphere that The New York Times once described as "the kind of village, that when you sneeze, 50 people will say 'bless you.'" If you're settling in for the weekend, check in for an idyllic stay at the nearby Tarrytown House Estate. Steeped in Gilded Age glamour, the Hudson River Valley retreat resides on 26 acres of picturesque property, with elegantly appointed guest rooms in its main lodge, and Top Chef-prepared cuisine at its on-site restaurant, Goosefeather.
For a pleasant afternoon, head to Irvington's walkable downtown district for some retail therapy, browsing the local shops that line Main Street and Broadway. Along the way, you'll also see the stunning Classic Revival-style Irvington Town Hall, as well as a life-size bronze sculpture of Rip Van Winkle, paying homage to the sleepy titular character from Washington Irving's classic short story.
Before you bite into more local history, fill up on American bistro fare at Red Hat on the River. House in a historic factory building, the restaurant serves everything from signature burgers to fresh seafood entrees alongside commanding views of the Hudson River. For a cozier tavern with a charmingly spooky vibe, make the short trek to Horsefeathers in Tarrytown, which comes alive during the Halloween season and pays tribute to literary legends year-round.
Exploring the grand estates of Irvington
As one of the most beautiful small towns in New York, Irvington's most illustrious charms are found in its magnificent mansions and historic homesteads. In the late 19th century, the village saw an influx of grand estates built by wealthy residents seeking a country retreat from nearby New York City.
One of these estates belonged to Washington Irving, who purchased a 17th-century Dutch Revival-style cottage along the Hudson River at 3 W Sunnyside Lane. He remodeled it into a whimsical retreat with landscaped grounds that included a picturesque pond, lush trees, and a trickling waterfall. Irving lived in his dream house until his death in 1859. Presently, his beloved estate is open regularly for tours, where guides in period dress lead visitors on a 50-minute journey through the cottage. Afterward, you're free to explore the gorgeous grounds and pop into the gift shop for Headless Horseman-themed trinkets.
About a mile north, you'll find the castle-like Lyndhurst Mansion. Designed in 1838, the grandiose Gothic Revival estate overlooks the Hudson River, surrounded by acres of perfectly manicured lawns and idyllic gardens. Tours of the home include the Classic Mansion Tour, a one-hour walk through two floors of the lavishly decorated mansion, and the Upstairs-Downstairs Tour, which explores the entire home in all its historic splendor. If time allows, pay a visit to the Armour-Stiner Octagon House. Dating back to 1860, the ornate, octagon-shaped marvel sparkles like a pink-hued gem along the river. Book a Classic Tour to explore its opulently appointed interior and learn all about its rich architectural history.