North Of New York City Is A Friendly Village With Picturesque Hudson River Views And Historic Charm

Nestled on the eastern banks of the Hudson River, about 30 miles north of New York City, lies a collection of quaint villages. Exuding quiet charm, the friendly riverside communities are the antithesis of the bustling Big Apple. They include Tarrytown, Sleepy Hollow (yes, it's a real place), and Irvington.

Tarrytown, home to the former summer retreat of "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" author Washington Irving, is a cozy town with historic charm and a paranormal legacy. Just a half-mile north, Sleepy Hollow lures in Halloween crowds with tales of the Headless Horseman, and spooky cemetery tours of Irving's final resting place.

Meanwhile, Irvington, named after the literary legend himself, is situated just south of the two. Boasting idyllic riverfront views, ornate historic estates, and a walkable paradise of local shops and eateries, Irvington is a charm-filled destination brimming with scenic beauty, rich history, and legendary locations. If you're looking to escape the hustle of New York City, a leisurely trip to Irvington is just the ticket.