Avoid Tahoe Crowds At A Dazzling California Lake Offering A Plethora Of Outdoor Recreation

Northern California lures many visitors each year with its scenery, natural wonders, and outdoor adventure. Lake Tahoe is one of the most well-known destinations for outdoor activity, but places like Mammoth, a low-key affordable California mountain resort town, offer alternatives to the crowds of Tahoe. The heart of the Sierra Nevada Mountain range and the Stanislaus National Forest is where you will find Pinecrest Lake, California, a small town with outdoor recreation rivaling that of Lake Tahoe, with fewer crowds. It's the ideal location for over 600,000 people who choose Pinecrest Lake year each year for their year-round lake vacation destination.

This 300-acre man-made lake is owned and operated by Pacific Gas & Electric, built-in 1914 as a way to provide water and electricity for the county below, and sits at a 5,600-foot elevation. Historians believe the Me-Wuk Indians were the first inhabitants of the area, followed by the mining and logging industry during and after the Gold Rush of 1848. The town and lake take its name from Pinecrest Peak, the mountain which sits above it.

You can get to Pinecrest Lake, 30 miles northeast of the town of Sonora along State Highway 108, just three hours from the San Francisco Bay area. It can be accessed from the east off U.S. Highway 395, from Sonora Junction except in winter when the Sonora Pass is closed. The closest regional airport is Stockton Municipal Airport, 91 miles away, with the largest international airport, Reno-Tahoe International Airport, approximately 148 miles away.