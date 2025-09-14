Type A Tourists Might Not Appreciate Bali's 'Rubber Time' Tradition

Hailed as one of the world's most beautiful islands, Bali is a paradise packed with surf, sunsets, and culture that everyone from surfers to yoga enthusiasts hopes to visit in their lifetime. But when it comes to planning a Bali adventure, type A personalities should ease their foot off the gas pedal on that action-packed, scheduled-to-the-minute itinerary to avoid one glaring cultural collision with the Indonesian concept of jam karet, or "rubber time."

Jam karet, the unwritten rule of viewing a meeting time as a suggestion instead of an obligation, is a laid-back cultural concept that has been ingrained in the mindset and lifestyle of the Balinese — or Indonesians in general. Invited to a 7 p.m. dinner party? In Bali, people may come trickling in at 8 p.m. Others, maybe even later. Though this would be scandalous in some of the most punctual countries, this widely tolerated practice allows locals to stretch that rubber band concept of time to their bidding: It doesn't matter how long it took you to get there — what matters is that you showed up.

Should jam karet be chalked up to the laid-back rhythms of tropical island life? A way of adapting to the lack of infrastructure that prevents people from being on time? Or is it pushback against rigid societal norms? As American anthropologist and "Beyond Culture" author Edward T. Hall told Wonderwhy, jam karet can be explained by the concept of monochronic and polychronic time. Monochronic societies like Switzerland, Germany, or Japan are more likely to show up to meetings on time or queue in traffic in an orderly manner because time operates in a linear, chronological flow. Alternatively, the polychronic cultures of Indonesia, Chile, or Portugal are more likely to embrace flexibility, focus on interactions, and be in the present.