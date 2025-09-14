This Unexpected Airport Earned The Number One Spot In The World For 2025

AirHelp highlighted the stress-free experience of traveling through Cape Town International Airport, and passengers have been highly satisfied. The airport holds 4.4 stars on Google reviews, with one local guide's review stating, "I was through immigration and had my bags in record time. The signage is clear, making it super easy to navigate, and the staff are friendly and professional." Being able to get around the airport easily and quickly — especially when you're in a foreign country — can mean the world amid the countless stresses of traveling. The airport has consistently been praised for its modern terminals and intuitive layout. Reviewers have noted, though, that traffic going to and from the airport can get pretty jammed, particularly during rush hour, but so long as you give yourself a couple hours of cushion time, getting through security and to your gate should go smoothly. (Try out a game-changing check-in hack for a breezy start to your trip.)

It isn't just the airport's layout that makes it a special setting. It's also simply in a beautiful location that captures the city's natural character. "With its breathtaking views of Table Mountain as a backdrop, Cape Town International Airport provides a fantastic first and last impression of the city," one Google review said. The airport also puts effort into maintaining its environment. It's ISO 14001 certified (an international standard for environmental management), with steps taken to reduce noise pollution, a sustainable waste management system in place, and an environmental team that's trained to minimize bird strikes. On top of that, the airport's amenities are plentiful and designed with cultural flair. Cape Town Today called the airport a "microcosm of Cape Town's diversity and spirit," with everything from a wine emporium of regional selections to local souvenirs.