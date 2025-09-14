One Of New York City's Most Overcrowded Tourist Traps Is Totally Worth It For A Spectacular 360 Sunset

If you've ever planned a trip to New York City, you already know that there are a lot of observation towers in Manhattan, and many of these are tourist traps. Between the Empire State Building, Top of the Rock, and hotel rooftop bars, it's hard to know what experience will be worth your time and money. But one of the city's most overcrowded tourist traps, despite all the warning bells, is worth a visit for its 360-degree views of the sunset.

SUMMIT One Vanderbilt's observation deck is in Midtown Manhattan, between Bryant Park and the Chrysler Building. Located in the heart of the city, the deck has great views of Manhattan from every angle: downtown, uptown, and out to NYC's two rivers. The observation deck is entirely made of see-through glass, including the floor and ceiling, giving visitors uninterrupted vistas. While the view is always spectacular, sunset is the best time to visit SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, as the vibrant colors of dusk fade into a fully lit-up skyline. It's recommended to book a slot starting an hour before sunset on the day you plan to visit to fully appreciate the experience.

Sunset tickets tend to sell out quickly, so you'll likely need to book them one to two weeks before your visit through the New York Tickets official site. Entry to the observation deck costs $47.91 per person, and can be combined with tickets to the Edge Observation Deck in Hudson Yards for $87.11 (at time of writing). Free cancellation is available if you can't make your reservation time.