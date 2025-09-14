One Of New York City's Most Overcrowded Tourist Traps Is Totally Worth It For A Spectacular 360 Sunset
If you've ever planned a trip to New York City, you already know that there are a lot of observation towers in Manhattan, and many of these are tourist traps. Between the Empire State Building, Top of the Rock, and hotel rooftop bars, it's hard to know what experience will be worth your time and money. But one of the city's most overcrowded tourist traps, despite all the warning bells, is worth a visit for its 360-degree views of the sunset.
SUMMIT One Vanderbilt's observation deck is in Midtown Manhattan, between Bryant Park and the Chrysler Building. Located in the heart of the city, the deck has great views of Manhattan from every angle: downtown, uptown, and out to NYC's two rivers. The observation deck is entirely made of see-through glass, including the floor and ceiling, giving visitors uninterrupted vistas. While the view is always spectacular, sunset is the best time to visit SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, as the vibrant colors of dusk fade into a fully lit-up skyline. It's recommended to book a slot starting an hour before sunset on the day you plan to visit to fully appreciate the experience.
Sunset tickets tend to sell out quickly, so you'll likely need to book them one to two weeks before your visit through the New York Tickets official site. Entry to the observation deck costs $47.91 per person, and can be combined with tickets to the Edge Observation Deck in Hudson Yards for $87.11 (at time of writing). Free cancellation is available if you can't make your reservation time.
Other spots for a great view of New York City
If SUMMIT One Vanderbilt is entirely booked, there are plenty of options in NYC where you can enjoy a similar city-wide view. The Edge Observation Deck in Hudson Yards can be purchased for under $40 (at time of writing). This spot has more of a rooftop vibe to it and lacks the color-changing, reflective rooms of SUMMIT One Vanderbilt, but it still offers great 360 views of the city.
Other observation decks in New York City are quite touristy, but can be worth the hassle if you're hoping to get that unmatched vantage point. The Empire State Building Observatory has views of up to 80 miles on clear days, and gives you the feeling of being part of the skyline. The Empire State Building has been called "the happiest tourist attraction" in all of America, and aside from its deck, it also includes a small museum recounting its history. The building has a main deck (86th floor) and a top deck (102nd floor), and tickets can be purchased for one or both decks. Similarly, at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, you can take an elevator to the top of the iconic building (Top of the Rock). This observation deck also offers a sunset experience, plus The Skylift, a heart-pounding revolving platform.
Lastly, you can always go to a rooftop bar. Nubeluz at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in NoMad is one of the city's best, with 270-degree views of NYC. You'll also discover all the glamor of the Ritz. For a vastly different experience, Times Square's Margaritaville has a rooftop bar on the hotel's 31st and 32nd floors. This bar is not quite as high up as some others, but it still offers a great, sprawling view of Manhattan, especially at night. As a bonus, the price tag is a lot more affordable. If you're open to a completely different perspective, New York City's sightseeing boats are tourist traps that are totally worth it for the picturesque skyline vistas.