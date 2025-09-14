'A World Within Walking Distance' Waits In This D.C. Suburb With Historic Charm And A Popular Art Scene

Historic preservation benefits communities in many ways, including creating a unique identity and sense of place. Hyattsville, Maryland –- an attractive suburb of Washington, D.C. -– knows this firsthand. Founded in 1866, it is now a vibrant city of 20,000 residents who enjoy proximity to the nation's capital while living in an arts-forward, tight-knit, diverse community with multiple buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. "Welcome to the City of Hyattsville, where the world is within walking distance!" its tourism website proclaims.

With a mix of locally operated small businesses and major national retailers, a variety of restaurants and parks, as well as Capital Bikeshare stations and bike trails, Hyattsville offers nearly everything residents could need. Its community spirit is seen in annual events such as a fall picnic, PorchFest, Summer Jams, and the City Anniversary Festival. Of the city's many parks, a summer highlight is Hamilton Splash Park, which features an outdoor pool and water play area. Hyattsville is at the center of the Gateway Arts District and is welcoming to all, with a dynamic LGBTQ+ population. About one-third of residents are Latino and another third are African-American.

To venture into Washington, there are two Green Line Metro stops within Hyattsville's three square miles. The city is about 6.5 miles from downtown Washington, typically a half-hour drive. Hyatsville is also well-placed for access to major airports: Roughly 30 minutes from both Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington International Airport, and about an hour from Dulles International Airport.