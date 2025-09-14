'A World Within Walking Distance' Waits In This D.C. Suburb With Historic Charm And A Popular Art Scene
Historic preservation benefits communities in many ways, including creating a unique identity and sense of place. Hyattsville, Maryland –- an attractive suburb of Washington, D.C. -– knows this firsthand. Founded in 1866, it is now a vibrant city of 20,000 residents who enjoy proximity to the nation's capital while living in an arts-forward, tight-knit, diverse community with multiple buildings on the National Register of Historic Places. "Welcome to the City of Hyattsville, where the world is within walking distance!" its tourism website proclaims.
With a mix of locally operated small businesses and major national retailers, a variety of restaurants and parks, as well as Capital Bikeshare stations and bike trails, Hyattsville offers nearly everything residents could need. Its community spirit is seen in annual events such as a fall picnic, PorchFest, Summer Jams, and the City Anniversary Festival. Of the city's many parks, a summer highlight is Hamilton Splash Park, which features an outdoor pool and water play area. Hyattsville is at the center of the Gateway Arts District and is welcoming to all, with a dynamic LGBTQ+ population. About one-third of residents are Latino and another third are African-American.
To venture into Washington, there are two Green Line Metro stops within Hyattsville's three square miles. The city is about 6.5 miles from downtown Washington, typically a half-hour drive. Hyatsville is also well-placed for access to major airports: Roughly 30 minutes from both Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington International Airport, and about an hour from Dulles International Airport.
Explore the art scene in Hyattsville
Hyattsville is a dynamic arts hub in the Gateway Arts District. The Pyramid Atlantic Art Center champions contemporary printmaking, papermaking, and book arts, and offers studios, galleries, and workshops such as etching and paper marbling. Another landmark is the Vanadu Art House, Clarke Bedford's whimsical, steampunk-inspired home and outdoor gallery filled with eclectic sculptures made from industrial parts, ceramics, and found objects. Car parts, dolls, vases, teapots, the Venus of Willendorf, and horned helmets all make appearances in the former Hirshhorn Museum curator's home.
Public art is everywhere, from the 40-foot "After Dark" mural on Franklin's Restaurant, illuminated by color-changing LED lights, to large sculptures like the 2,000-pound steel "A Pilgrim's Quandary." The Hyattsville Community Development Corp's Public Art Locator and the Anacostia Trails Heritage Area public art walking tours connect visitors with more than 30 works of public art across the district, alongside galleries, performances, and historic sites. The city's biggest celebration is the Hyattsville Arts Festival, a family-friendly event each September showcasing the work of about 100 artists. Browse the stalls and discover unique home décor, paintings, fiber arts, bath and body products, puppets, and handcrafted wood and glass items. Together, the Gateway Arts District towns — Hyattsville, Mount Rainier, Brentwood, and North Brentwood — offer open studio tours, heritage trails, and year-round arts programming.
While in Maryland, you can check out another walkable town with trendy shops and vibrant eateries, or one with stunning botanical gardens. In nearby Virginia, America's fastest-growing suburb is renowned for its outdoor beauty.
Historic charm and where to stay
Fitting for a city that began as a place where Civil War veterans retired, Hyattsville's residential character is defined by its late 19th- and early 20th-century architecture. There are more than 600 structures in the Historic District — the area bounded by East-West Highway, Baltimore Avenue, Hamilton Street, and Queens Chapel Road. The homes represent a wide range of styles, including Italianate villas, Queen Anne Victorians, Colonial Revivals, and Arts and Crafts bungalows, with strong concentrations found along Farragut, Gallatin, Hamilton Streets, and 42nd Avenue.
Notable properties include Ash Hill (also known as Hitching Post Hill), an early 19th-century estate where Presidents Grover Cleveland and Ulysses S. Grant were guests, and the ornate McEwen House (1887), a prime example of Queen Anne style with decorative paneling and projecting bays. Many homes in the district retain original details like broad front porches, gables, woodwork, and brickwork. For insights about the architecture, download the Hyattsville Preservation Association's (HPA) Historic Hyattsville Walking Tour Brochure or come in May when homeowners in the historic district open their homes for tours to support the HPA.
Tripadvisor's top-rated hotel in Hyattsville is the College Park Marriott Hotel & Conference Center. With rates starting at $237 (as of this writing), it is near the University of Maryland campus and includes a restaurant and fitness center. Another option is Holiday Inn Express Washington D.C., BW Parkway By IHG, where nightly rates begin around $139. Amenities include free breakfast, parking, Wi-Fi, a business center, and a fitness center.