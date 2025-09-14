The Best Crowd-Free Views Of California's Golden Gate Bridge Are At This Free-To-Visit San Francisco Site
San Francisco is most famous for the Golden Gate Bridge, which is arguably one of the most iconic landmarks in the world. It's certainly one of the best tourist attractions along California's scenic coast. The imposing structure is the equivalent of what the Eiffel Tower is to Paris, what the Colosseum is to Rome, and what the Empire State Building is to New York. However, like these spots, it's hard to get a clear view of the bridge without several people around you trying to do the same.
This is where Fort Point comes into the picture. Many people choose to see the attraction from the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center, but it's one of the worst tourist traps to avoid in California. The much better alternative is located just a short walk beyond the welcome center. Fort Point serves up equally delightful views of the imposing red bridge without having to elbow your way through crowds or wait your turn for a photo.
You will see sights you're sure to remember from Fort Point. Plus, you'll also be transported back to a time when San Francisco needed to be defended during the Gold Rush and the Second World War. Built sometime in the 19th century by the U.S. Army Engineers, the fort is described as the "Guardian of the Golden Gate" by the National Park Service. Interestingly, when plans were enacted in the late 1930s for the construction of the Golden Gate Bridge, the demolition of Fort Point would have been part of it.
Embrace history and unparalleled Golden Gate views at Fort Point
Thankfully, Chief Engineer Joseph Strauss saw the value of Fort Point, and thus, this piece of Californian history was saved. A special arch allowed the building of the bridge to go ahead without causing harm or disturbance to Fort Point. While the fort never saw battle, after the Second World War, support for preserving Fort Point grew. This support ebbed and flowed over the years, but the site eventually became a National Historic Site in 1970.
Today, people might visit Fort Point for unspoiled views of the Golden Gate Bridge, but there are also educational exhibits throughout the site. These are meant to teach tourists about the strategic design of certain areas, the significance of the fort throughout history from the Civil War and beyond, its maritime importance in controlling access to the Bay, and so much more. Entry to the fort is completely free, and limited complimentary parking is available on-site. To reach the fort by public transport, the San Francisco Muni 28 buses stop at the Golden Gate Bridge Toll Plaza. From there, it's just a 15-minute walk to Fort Point.
To enjoy amazing views from the roof of Fort Point, you can do so during opening hours: Thursday to Monday between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. (at time of writing). There's also a very cool secret window on the third floor that offers an amazing perspective of the Golden Gate Bridge. The good news is that the outside of the fort can be accessed every day, even after Fort Point closes. With its location under one of the arches of the bridge, you'll be treated to an up-close view of the mighty bridge's structure, with the waves crashing below you. If you're looking for yet another uncrowded vantage point, you can stop by the secret beachside campground in the shadow of the Golden Gate Bridge, Kirby Cove.