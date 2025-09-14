The Best Crowd-Free Views Of California's Golden Gate Bridge Are At This Free-To-Visit San Francisco Site

San Francisco is most famous for the Golden Gate Bridge, which is arguably one of the most iconic landmarks in the world. It's certainly one of the best tourist attractions along California's scenic coast. The imposing structure is the equivalent of what the Eiffel Tower is to Paris, what the Colosseum is to Rome, and what the Empire State Building is to New York. However, like these spots, it's hard to get a clear view of the bridge without several people around you trying to do the same.

This is where Fort Point comes into the picture. Many people choose to see the attraction from the Golden Gate Bridge Welcome Center, but it's one of the worst tourist traps to avoid in California. The much better alternative is located just a short walk beyond the welcome center. Fort Point serves up equally delightful views of the imposing red bridge without having to elbow your way through crowds or wait your turn for a photo.

You will see sights you're sure to remember from Fort Point. Plus, you'll also be transported back to a time when San Francisco needed to be defended during the Gold Rush and the Second World War. Built sometime in the 19th century by the U.S. Army Engineers, the fort is described as the "Guardian of the Golden Gate" by the National Park Service. Interestingly, when plans were enacted in the late 1930s for the construction of the Golden Gate Bridge, the demolition of Fort Point would have been part of it.