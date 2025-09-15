One Of New York's Popular Vineyards Hosts A Fall Wine Festival With Tours, Live Music, And Grape Stomping

For seven generations, the Hunt family has farmed just outside of Branchport, a small, serene New York getaway situated at the top of West Branch Keuka Lake. In 1830, their great, great, great Uncle Josiah Prentiss was the first to grow grapes commercially in the area. The family planted the first vineyards on their farm in 1902 (a couple of the original rows still remain today), and Hunt Country Vineyards was born. It survived Prohibition and the end of Taylor Wine Company, to whom they sold their grapes. In 1981, they began making and selling their own wine. During the past decade, the family farm has converted to solar power and organic farming and has emerged as one of the most popular vineyards in the state.

In March 2025, Hunt Country Vineyards owners announced they would be returning to farming and selling their grapes upon the retirement of Art and Joyce Hunt — ceasing production of their own wine and closing their tasting room. Knowing this is the end of an era means the Hunt Country Vineyards' 37th Annual Harvest Festival on October 4, 2025, is not to be missed. In addition to wine, food, and other craft beverages, the festival will include tastings, tours, music, games, grape picking, and its long-standing festival activity, grape stomping. which is an ancient method of treading on the grapes by foot, crushing them to release the juice.