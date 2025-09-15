One Of New York's Popular Vineyards Hosts A Fall Wine Festival With Tours, Live Music, And Grape Stomping
For seven generations, the Hunt family has farmed just outside of Branchport, a small, serene New York getaway situated at the top of West Branch Keuka Lake. In 1830, their great, great, great Uncle Josiah Prentiss was the first to grow grapes commercially in the area. The family planted the first vineyards on their farm in 1902 (a couple of the original rows still remain today), and Hunt Country Vineyards was born. It survived Prohibition and the end of Taylor Wine Company, to whom they sold their grapes. In 1981, they began making and selling their own wine. During the past decade, the family farm has converted to solar power and organic farming and has emerged as one of the most popular vineyards in the state.
In March 2025, Hunt Country Vineyards owners announced they would be returning to farming and selling their grapes upon the retirement of Art and Joyce Hunt — ceasing production of their own wine and closing their tasting room. Knowing this is the end of an era means the Hunt Country Vineyards' 37th Annual Harvest Festival on October 4, 2025, is not to be missed. In addition to wine, food, and other craft beverages, the festival will include tastings, tours, music, games, grape picking, and its long-standing festival activity, grape stomping. which is an ancient method of treading on the grapes by foot, crushing them to release the juice.
Wine, food, and fun await at Hunt Country Vineyards
If you haven't visited Hunt Country Vineyards, you should seize the opportunity at this year's harvest festival. The closest airports are Elmira Corning Regional Airport and Frederick Douglass Greater Rochester International Airport, both around 60 miles away. New York City is just shy of five hours away by car. Regardless of the route you take, you'll pass by some of the most incredible Finger Lakes towns for charm, wine, and waterfront adventures.
You'll want to taste Hunt Country's wide variety of wines, such as a bubbly rosé, a one-of-a-kind sparkling cabernet franc, Cayuga white, riesling, vignoles, blaufränkisch, and dessert wines. Reservations are recommended for the flight of five wines. Also available will be non-alcoholic drinks and beers from local breweries Climbing Bines Hop Farm & Brewery and LyonSmith Brewing Company, both of which are based near Penn Yan, another town with acclaimed wineries and lake beauty. In addition to small bites for purchase in the tasting room, the Lake Life Catering Pop-Up Burger Stand will be serving classic and specialty burgers with a side of chips and a pickle.
Festival entertainment will include live music by Ryan Johnson and HaNna PK, while Suzanne Hunt will take guests on a Sustainability Tour, featuring the winery's efforts in organic farming, solar power, composting, and more. There'll also be a special presentation by Braddock Bay Raptor Research. It would not be a Hunt Country Vineyards festival without playing bocce ball, croquet, horseshoes — or immersing yourself in true winery life by picking your own grapes and stomping them.