The 'Crab Capital Of The World' Is A Wildly Underrated Maryland Fishing City With A Thriving Seafood Scene
Sumptuous crab feasts, bay charm, and fishing history await in a wildly underrated city in the heart of Chesapeake Bay. Maryland's southernmost city of Crisfield is known as the "crab capital of the world" for a reason: Here, you can sample the iconic Maryland blue crab, savor deep-fried soft shell crustaceans, and even catch redfish, rockfish, and speckled trout, among many other species of fish. Far from being just a paradise for seafood lovers, Crisfield is also a treasure trove for bay adventures, thanks to its fishing port history. But the city isn't one to rest on its laurels.
Every year, Crisfield organizes the National Hard Crab Derby – a boisterous celebration of all things crab taking place during Labor Day weekend. Activities and events include a Miss Crustacean Pageant, live music, country line dancing, a crab picking contest, a crab cooking contest, and even crab races. On Saturday of the three-day event, the National Hard Crab Derby parade takes over the city, ending downtown on Main Street. While the parade and many events are free, live music gigs are ticketed and can be purchased in advance. Adding a sprinkle of fun to the long-lived crabbing heritage of the city, the event has been running for over 60 years.
When you think that the city was literally built on oyster shells, as the town lore goes, it's hard to understate how important fishing was not just as a lucrative industry, but as a cultural staple of the area. That is partly thanks to the city's location within the rich ecosystem of the Chesapeake Bay, whose diverse wildlife list includes more than 300 fish species, hundreds of species of invertebrates like oysters and crabs, and as many as 2,700 species of flora. For anyone living on the East Coast, Crisfield can easily be reached via the picturesque Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway. For any travelers from farther afield, the closest regional airport is in Salisbury, Maryland, and the closest international airport is in Baltimore.
Crisfield's heritage is steeped in its centuries-old maritime history
Not much else was around along this section of the Chesapeake Bay when Crisfield was founded in 1666. Originally known as Annemessex Neck and subsequently adopting the name of neighboring port Somers Cove, the town grew steadily until the 19th century thanks to its accessible docking port. Then, in 1854, a vital discovery was made: The Tangier Sound it rests on was a treasure trove of oyster beds. This discovery, later helped by the arrival of the railway, contributed to making Crisfield a de-facto seafood capital (even earning the town the title of "Seafood Capital of the World" for some time), as well as one of the main oyster producers in the United States.
You can uncover the city's fascinating history by visiting the Crisfield Heritage Foundation at the Tawes Museum. The foundation's mission is to keep the heritage of the area alive and to serve as an educational, interactive place where visitors and locals can learn about Crisfield's maritime history. The collections are free to visit, and they include artifacts relating to key historic moments of the Chesapeake region dating back to the first humans inhabiting the area, as well as other curios such as miniature 19th-century boats and historic portraits of local fishermen.
There's much more to Crisfield than its "Crab Capital" moniker. From relaxed boat tours and "ghost tours" of the Chesapeake Bay to gallery-hopping to buy a maritime painting for your living room, there are plenty more activities you can enjoy in this underrated urban gem by the water after you have dined on its delicious seafood and discovered its fascinating history.
Crisfield is the perfect place to enjoy a seafood feast
With so much of Crisfield's identity tied into the nets of fishing history, it's unsurprising the city is passionate about its seafood. From barbecues and grills to restaurants and crab decks, you will find the town's delicacies cooked dozens of delicious ways by a range of eateries. The ideal spot for crab cakes, deep-fried soft crab, and "crabby fries" is Water's Edge Cafe, a family-owned and -operated place open for brunch, lunch, and dinner.
If you live in the area or are renting an Airbnb and would like to sample Crisfield's finest right from the sea, your port of call should be family-run The Crab Place. This award-winning purveyor ships dozens of varieties of fresh and live crab "from dock to door" -– an ideal arrangement if you want to organize your own seasonal BBQ. A more upmarket pick, Linton's Seafood, is renowned for its oyster platters and steamed snow crab legs. Linton's offers the best of both worlds: You can dine in at its brick and mortar restaurant located on the main highway, or you can get its goods delivered to your home.
Exploring the area surrounding Crisfield is easy thanks to its position in the sound. Once you've enjoyed a gorgeous sunset on the bay, you can visit the underrated Smith Island for some incredible seafood or head to "America's Soft-Shell Crab Capital" of Tangier Island, both accessible on a day-trip cruise.