The 'Crab Capital Of The World' Is A Wildly Underrated Maryland Fishing City With A Thriving Seafood Scene

Sumptuous crab feasts, bay charm, and fishing history await in a wildly underrated city in the heart of Chesapeake Bay. Maryland's southernmost city of Crisfield is known as the "crab capital of the world" for a reason: Here, you can sample the iconic Maryland blue crab, savor deep-fried soft shell crustaceans, and even catch redfish, rockfish, and speckled trout, among many other species of fish. Far from being just a paradise for seafood lovers, Crisfield is also a treasure trove for bay adventures, thanks to its fishing port history. But the city isn't one to rest on its laurels.

Every year, Crisfield organizes the National Hard Crab Derby – a boisterous celebration of all things crab taking place during Labor Day weekend. Activities and events include a Miss Crustacean Pageant, live music, country line dancing, a crab picking contest, a crab cooking contest, and even crab races. On Saturday of the three-day event, the National Hard Crab Derby parade takes over the city, ending downtown on Main Street. While the parade and many events are free, live music gigs are ticketed and can be purchased in advance. Adding a sprinkle of fun to the long-lived crabbing heritage of the city, the event has been running for over 60 years.

When you think that the city was literally built on oyster shells, as the town lore goes, it's hard to understate how important fishing was not just as a lucrative industry, but as a cultural staple of the area. That is partly thanks to the city's location within the rich ecosystem of the Chesapeake Bay, whose diverse wildlife list includes more than 300 fish species, hundreds of species of invertebrates like oysters and crabs, and as many as 2,700 species of flora. For anyone living on the East Coast, Crisfield can easily be reached via the picturesque Chesapeake Country Scenic Byway. For any travelers from farther afield, the closest regional airport is in Salisbury, Maryland, and the closest international airport is in Baltimore.