Maryland's Underrated Island Has Cute Small Towns, Fantastically Fresh Seafood, And Diverse Landscapes

The Chesapeake Bay is larger than most travelers realize. Occupying 4,480 square miles, it's the third-largest estuary in the world — more than four times the size of Puget Sound and almost three times the size of the San Francisco Bay. And while some of the destinations along its shoreline are well-known, like Baltimore's Inner Harbor and historic Annapolis, other off-the-beaten-path destinations hardly see any visitors at all. Case in point: Smith Island, located in the middle of the bay and part of an archipelago off the southwestern side of Maryland's eastern coast.

Though it's only 12 miles offshore, it feels like another world, set back in a time when people's livelihoods revolved around the water. Smith Island is 4 miles in length and home to just around 270 residents across its three cute small towns. Ewell, the main town, is about 2 miles away from the village of Rhodes Point, while Tylerton, the smallest town, now occupies its own island, thanks to years of erosion. Though not particularly easy to access, it's known among locals for its picturesque Methodist church.