This Louisiana Parish Is The Perfect Fall Destination Brimming With Vibrant Foliage, Festivals, And Swamps

America may have a long list of incredible destinations for a relaxed fall break, which often include iconic places like Vermont, Oregon, or Maine, but let's not forget about Louisiana. The quaint parish of St. Tammany, otherwise known as "the Northshore of Louisiana," is, in fact, a picture-perfect fall destination that may surprise you. Many of us look forward to witnessing incredible fall foliage, which is by far one of the top fall bucket list activities, and St. Tammany Parish certainly does not disappoint in this department.

Besides enchanting landscapes, St. Tammany Parish is an ideal destination to fully immerse yourself in the autumnal spirit with local festivals and events, making it a fun place for a family vacation. Truthfully, this is the best time to visit the Northshore, and visitors will be in for a treat. Conveniently located just 50 miles from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain, St. Tammany is a destination brimming with fall activities, wildlife spotting opportunities, and outdoor adventures.

St. Tammany Parish comprises many communities, and you will find a range of hotel options in places like Covington and Slidell, with the charming Southern Hotel in Covington being a unique family-friendly choice. You will also find some enchanting lakefront accommodations, such as the de la Bleau B&B, which boasts lake views and home-from-home comforts. Apart from enjoying time in the historic cities and Northshore towns, you will have natural and historical attractions close by as well as excellent dining, breweries, and family-friendly activities.