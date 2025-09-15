This Louisiana Parish Is The Perfect Fall Destination Brimming With Vibrant Foliage, Festivals, And Swamps
America may have a long list of incredible destinations for a relaxed fall break, which often include iconic places like Vermont, Oregon, or Maine, but let's not forget about Louisiana. The quaint parish of St. Tammany, otherwise known as "the Northshore of Louisiana," is, in fact, a picture-perfect fall destination that may surprise you. Many of us look forward to witnessing incredible fall foliage, which is by far one of the top fall bucket list activities, and St. Tammany Parish certainly does not disappoint in this department.
Besides enchanting landscapes, St. Tammany Parish is an ideal destination to fully immerse yourself in the autumnal spirit with local festivals and events, making it a fun place for a family vacation. Truthfully, this is the best time to visit the Northshore, and visitors will be in for a treat. Conveniently located just 50 miles from Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, on the north shore of Lake Pontchartrain, St. Tammany is a destination brimming with fall activities, wildlife spotting opportunities, and outdoor adventures.
St. Tammany Parish comprises many communities, and you will find a range of hotel options in places like Covington and Slidell, with the charming Southern Hotel in Covington being a unique family-friendly choice. You will also find some enchanting lakefront accommodations, such as the de la Bleau B&B, which boasts lake views and home-from-home comforts. Apart from enjoying time in the historic cities and Northshore towns, you will have natural and historical attractions close by as well as excellent dining, breweries, and family-friendly activities.
Discover local fall festivals and events
St. Tammany Parish is a joy to visit during the fall, when the landscape pops and the community comes together to celebrate through various local festivals. The communities of St. Tammany embrace the crisp air and set out to enjoy the season as best they can, which is what makes this such a special time to visit. Many of these free events cater to all kinds of visitors, whether you are a solo traveller, enjoying a romantic getaway, or are making memories as a family, you will find something captivating to get involved in.
The St Tammany Parish Fair, which dates back to 1910, is a family favorite and is held in the parish seat of Covington during the first few days of October. Visitors can expect pageants, rodeos, parades, live music, and themed exhibits to suit all interests, so this is one not to be missed. The Olde Towne Pumpkin Fest (early October) is one for the kiddos, with plenty of unique and exciting activities like scavenger hunts, pumpkin decorating, pony rides, and even a velcro wall, which will ensure you stick around longer than planned.
The Olde Towne Slidell Street Fair takes place at the end of October and is great for picking up antiques and collectibles, and art lovers will enjoy the Covington Three Rivers Art Festival held in mid-November each year. Foodies and beer enthusiasts can soak up six weeks of Oktoberfest vibes on Wednesdays and Thursdays at Middendorf's Slidell, as well as the Northshore Beer Festival, which has just added a brand new kids zone in 2025.
Outdoor adventures and fall vistas
Besides the vibrant fall festivals, St. Tammany Parish is the place to get outdoors and enjoy stunning fall foliage as well as excellent recreation. The lakeside Fontainbleau State Park is a fantastic place to begin, since it is a haven for hiking, making it one of Louisiana's underrated state parks and a true hidden haven on the Gulf Coast. The most popular hike here, according to AllTrails, is the moderate "Forest of Fontainebleau – Mont Aigu," which was described as a "superb trail" by reviewers and ideal for beginners. In addition, the 31-mile Tammany Trace is an old railroad track that has been transformed into a recreational trail that attracts cyclists and hikers, with plenty of wildlife, several towns, and colorful landscapes to enjoy along the way.
If you are keen to witness fall vistas from the roadside, then you should consider driving the scenic Northshore loop, and to experience the views from the water, you can boat or kayak along the scenic Tchefuncte River. The "bayou" (swamps or wetlands) is synonymous with Louisiana, and one of the best fall activities is to embark on a swamp tour, which is an exhilarating way to discover the state's iconic landscapes, native wildlife, and timeless charm. Canjun Encounters and Honey Island Swamp Tours are both popular choices for spotting gators gliding through the water.
The St. Tammany Parish encompasses the Honey Island Swamp, one of the most pristine river swamps in the nation, the Pearl River Wildlife Management Area, as well as Bogue Falaya, all of which are a must-visit for nature and wildlife enthusiasts. As you can imagine, St. Tammany Parish is a wholesome destination to consider for a fall vacation, where you will be captivated by your surroundings and kept thoroughly entertained.