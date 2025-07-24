Louisiana's Underrated Park Is One Of The Gulf Coast's Hidden Havens With Beaches, Trails, Camping, And Cabins

Sitting directly to the north of the jazzy sounds of New Orleans' historic French Quarter sits a wildlife oasis that beckons sunbathers, calls out to hikers, and encourages bicyclists to explore a peaceful and remote enclave. So when you've had your fill of jazz, Bourbon Street, and Marie Laveau's house of voodoo, mystical potions, and rituals, cross the 24-mile-long Lake Pontchartrain Causeway to Fontainebleau State Park. It sits just minutes away from Mandeville, considered 'Louisiana's Lakeside Retreat' with its own glistening waterfront trails, and too often goes undiscovered by the region's visitors.

But once it is discovered, guests will find themselves in a 2,800-acre park that offers something for every member of your party. Surrounded by three bodies of water — Lake Pontchartrain, Bayou Cane, and Bayou Castine — Fontainebleau State Park is a natural favorite among nature lovers. More than 400 species of animals live in and around the park, making it an ideal place to birdwatch or witness diverse ecosystems thrive. Helpful signs dotting the nature trails help visitors identify the plant life native to the area as well.

For those looking for a more active visit, there's a 4.8-mile portion of the Tammany Trace Trail within the park. Tammany Trace extends beyond the park's borders and stretches for approximately 30 miles total. It provides the perfect surface for bicycling, running, hiking, or inline skating. It's part of Louisiana's Rails to Trails program, which converts retired railways into trails for lovers of the outdoors. And those converted railroads are just a small part of this park's history.