Louisiana's Underrated Park Is One Of The Gulf Coast's Hidden Havens With Beaches, Trails, Camping, And Cabins
Sitting directly to the north of the jazzy sounds of New Orleans' historic French Quarter sits a wildlife oasis that beckons sunbathers, calls out to hikers, and encourages bicyclists to explore a peaceful and remote enclave. So when you've had your fill of jazz, Bourbon Street, and Marie Laveau's house of voodoo, mystical potions, and rituals, cross the 24-mile-long Lake Pontchartrain Causeway to Fontainebleau State Park. It sits just minutes away from Mandeville, considered 'Louisiana's Lakeside Retreat' with its own glistening waterfront trails, and too often goes undiscovered by the region's visitors.
But once it is discovered, guests will find themselves in a 2,800-acre park that offers something for every member of your party. Surrounded by three bodies of water — Lake Pontchartrain, Bayou Cane, and Bayou Castine — Fontainebleau State Park is a natural favorite among nature lovers. More than 400 species of animals live in and around the park, making it an ideal place to birdwatch or witness diverse ecosystems thrive. Helpful signs dotting the nature trails help visitors identify the plant life native to the area as well.
For those looking for a more active visit, there's a 4.8-mile portion of the Tammany Trace Trail within the park. Tammany Trace extends beyond the park's borders and stretches for approximately 30 miles total. It provides the perfect surface for bicycling, running, hiking, or inline skating. It's part of Louisiana's Rails to Trails program, which converts retired railways into trails for lovers of the outdoors. And those converted railroads are just a small part of this park's history.
Fontainebleau had a sweet beginning as a sugar mill
Long before this park became a destination for outdoor enthusiasts, it was home to a sugar mill. Constructed in 1829 by Bernard de Marigny de Mandeville, a sugar plantation dubbed Fontainebleau operated on the site until 1852. Marigny named his plantation for a beautiful forest near Paris, France, which was a popular recreational area for French monarchs dating back to the 10th century.
Time has chiseled away at what remains of that plantation, however. Today, a few brick ruins still stand, and several markers help identify some of the glory days of the mill's history. Two markers in particular stand out. One marks where cabins of enslaved people once stood. Another celebrates the Native American people who lived in the area before the influx of European settlers.
Inside the park's visitors' center, guests can learn more about the man behind the plantation. Several archeological finds, like tools and remnants of furniture, provide a tangible connection to Marigny and his influence in the area. Outside of the visitors center, a pier stretches out into Lake Pontchartrain, beckoning visitors to explore the natural wonders just outside its doors and a view of the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway, which itself provides added adventure to the trip. There's a reason why America's longest bridge requires the rescue of terrified drivers fairly often.
Fontainebleau's sand, water, and camping are a short drive from New Orleans
The Fontainebleau pier connects to an expansive, sandy beach, welcoming visitors to sunbathe and enjoy the water during the warmer months. A traditional playground and a nearby water playground offer summertime fun for the younger members of the family as well. With so many options, perhaps the park will be added to your very own list of unmissable things to do on a vacation in New Orleans.
Just because the sun has set on your extraordinary day in Fontainebleau, it doesn't mean you have to go home. The park offers a large variety of camp sites for as little as $18 per night. Tents, pop-up campers, and RVs are all welcome, but reservations are required. If roughing it isn't your thing, there are convenient cabins available for rent if you need to upscale your experience.
The park sits just 40 miles away from the Big Easy, making it an easy day trip. Restaurants like Spoke + Barrel in nearby Mandeville make lunch a breeze. Fontainebleau State Park is an excellent way to escape the crowds of the city, since it goes unnoticed by many tourists. The park is open daily at 7 a.m. and admission is $3 per person and free for seniors 62 and older and children under 3.