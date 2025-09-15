Nestled North Of Redding Is A Hidden Alpine Lake With Rugged Peaks, Clear Coves, And Houseboat Escapes
California may not have the most lakes of any state in America (that crown goes to Alaska), but it has earned fame due to the diversity of its lakes. This is where you can find a pair of unbelievably clear spring-fed lakes in Northern California, stumble upon a forgotten fishing lake in Sequoia National Forest, or uncover a secret Caribbean-blue lake that's a year-round desert oasis. California is no stranger to alpine lakes either. One of its most enticing is Trinity Lake, located about a 90 minute drive north of Redding in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.
Trinity Lake is California's third largest lake and is surrounded by undulating mountains and tree-lined shores that provide the perfect setting for immersing yourself in nature. With 145 miles of shoreline, it's rarely hard to find a secluded spot to set up, even during summer. Formed by the Trinity Dam, the lake is technically a reservoir, but when you're sitting on its shoreline or out on the water you wouldn't ever know it was manmade. Especially when you take in the impressive summits of the surrounding Trinity Alps Wilderness area, the second largest of its kind in California.
For many people, one day at Trinity Lake isn't enough. That's why so many visitors enjoy the natural spoils from their rented houseboats. The lake's clear coves provide peace and privacy at night, while its calm surface is ideal for watersports during the day. You can rent a range of houseboats from Trinity Lake Marina, from 50-foot to 59-foot live-aboard vessels. These houseboats usually come with upper decks for soaking up the sunshine, indoor dining and entertainment, multiple queen beds, grills, and waterslides. If you don't want to stay overnight, you can also rent a fishing boat, jet ski, or pontoon boat with a grill, bathroom, and waterslide.
Fun ways to enjoy Trinity Lake
Like most outdoor playgrounds, Trinity Lake is best experienced when the sun is shining and the days are warm. Both Trinity River and Trinity Lake are popular among keen anglers looking to reel in game fish. Certain species of fish are more abundant at different times of the year. King salmon are often caught between July and October, while striped bass are easier to find between April and June. Rainbow trout are found in the water year-round. Trinity Lake Marina offers luxury fishing boat rentals with either center consoles or front sun decks. You can also bring your own vessel and launch it from one of the many boat ramps around the lake.
Watersports are another popular activity here, including kayaking, water skiing and wakeboarding, sailing, and stand-up paddleboarding. If you prefer to stay on dry land, there are numerous trails in the surrounding Trinity Alps Wilderness or along the lake's shoreline. The Trinity Lakeshore Trail takes about three hours and links multiple campgrounds while giving you great views of the water as you wander through ancient forest.
Speaking of campgrounds, you won't find it hard locating a good spot to pitch a tent or park your RV, especially around the lake's southern end. There are several campsites located right near the water, including Tannery Gulch in the south and Jackass Springs in the north. Tannery Gulch is highly rated on Google thanks to its shady woodland, numerous bathrooms, and frequent deer encounters. You can also stay in cabins along the lake's western side. Trinity Center is a good area to find a number of these, including cozy one-bedroom options and kitted-out houses. If you're coming from out of state, you can fly into Sacramento and drive to Trinity Lake in about four hours.