Nestled North Of Redding Is A Hidden Alpine Lake With Rugged Peaks, Clear Coves, And Houseboat Escapes

California may not have the most lakes of any state in America (that crown goes to Alaska), but it has earned fame due to the diversity of its lakes. This is where you can find a pair of unbelievably clear spring-fed lakes in Northern California, stumble upon a forgotten fishing lake in Sequoia National Forest, or uncover a secret Caribbean-blue lake that's a year-round desert oasis. California is no stranger to alpine lakes either. One of its most enticing is Trinity Lake, located about a 90 minute drive north of Redding in the Shasta-Trinity National Forest.

Trinity Lake is California's third largest lake and is surrounded by undulating mountains and tree-lined shores that provide the perfect setting for immersing yourself in nature. With 145 miles of shoreline, it's rarely hard to find a secluded spot to set up, even during summer. Formed by the Trinity Dam, the lake is technically a reservoir, but when you're sitting on its shoreline or out on the water you wouldn't ever know it was manmade. Especially when you take in the impressive summits of the surrounding Trinity Alps Wilderness area, the second largest of its kind in California.

For many people, one day at Trinity Lake isn't enough. That's why so many visitors enjoy the natural spoils from their rented houseboats. The lake's clear coves provide peace and privacy at night, while its calm surface is ideal for watersports during the day. You can rent a range of houseboats from Trinity Lake Marina, from 50-foot to 59-foot live-aboard vessels. These houseboats usually come with upper decks for soaking up the sunshine, indoor dining and entertainment, multiple queen beds, grills, and waterslides. If you don't want to stay overnight, you can also rent a fishing boat, jet ski, or pontoon boat with a grill, bathroom, and waterslide.