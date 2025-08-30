Hidden In Northern California Are A Pair Of Unbelievably Clear Spring-Fed Lakes For Camping, Swimming, And Fishing

Northern California's appropriately named Blue Lakes might just be the most relaxing lakeside experience in the state. From family-friendly campsites or cabins and electric pontoon rentals to trout fishing and paddling of all sorts, there's something for everyone who enjoys a quiet escape with a bit of fun. Add in a few rope swings hanging over ultra-clear waters, no noisy motorboats, and Blue Lakes rounds out the recipe for a lakeside paradise.

Tucked away in Lake Country, Blue Lakes are technically twobodies of water, but the locals refer to them as a unit. Surrounded by the steep, pine-topped slopes of Cold Creek Canyon, it feels like you're hidden away from the rest of the world. The twin lakes are situated about two and a half to three hours north of San Francisco, just above Clear Lake, California's largest natural lake full of outdoor recreation. They're also 30 minutes from Ukiah, California's wine city blending redwoods and vineyards.

Despite its small size, Blue Lakes wow visitors with waters even more crystalline than ones found at Clear Lake. Eons ago, a huge landslide likely caused Clear Lake to slop over its banks, forming the serene waters we know as Blue Lakes. Springs feed Blue Lakes, keeping the water clean and free of algae-growing nutrients. However, always check the HAB (Harmful Algal Blooms) Report Map before planning a trip, especially during the peak algae bloom months (April through October). Blue Lakes also doesn't have the intense shoreline development you'll find at other lake spots, which means the human impact is smaller.