Hidden In Northern California Are A Pair Of Unbelievably Clear Spring-Fed Lakes For Camping, Swimming, And Fishing
Northern California's appropriately named Blue Lakes might just be the most relaxing lakeside experience in the state. From family-friendly campsites or cabins and electric pontoon rentals to trout fishing and paddling of all sorts, there's something for everyone who enjoys a quiet escape with a bit of fun. Add in a few rope swings hanging over ultra-clear waters, no noisy motorboats, and Blue Lakes rounds out the recipe for a lakeside paradise.
Tucked away in Lake Country, Blue Lakes are technically twobodies of water, but the locals refer to them as a unit. Surrounded by the steep, pine-topped slopes of Cold Creek Canyon, it feels like you're hidden away from the rest of the world. The twin lakes are situated about two and a half to three hours north of San Francisco, just above Clear Lake, California's largest natural lake full of outdoor recreation. They're also 30 minutes from Ukiah, California's wine city blending redwoods and vineyards.
Despite its small size, Blue Lakes wow visitors with waters even more crystalline than ones found at Clear Lake. Eons ago, a huge landslide likely caused Clear Lake to slop over its banks, forming the serene waters we know as Blue Lakes. Springs feed Blue Lakes, keeping the water clean and free of algae-growing nutrients. However, always check the HAB (Harmful Algal Blooms) Report Map before planning a trip, especially during the peak algae bloom months (April through October). Blue Lakes also doesn't have the intense shoreline development you'll find at other lake spots, which means the human impact is smaller.
Catch rainbow trout, paddle, and other things to do at Blue Lakes
With a speed limit of 5 mph and a motorboat ban, Blue Lakes stays quiet even during peak visitor season. Embark on a leisurely two-hour paddle around either lake in a kayak, or rent an electric pontoon from one of the resorts along the shore. At The Lodge, you can reserve boats that seat between four and twelve guests directly through the main website. Other water activities include paddleboarding, aqua cycling, and, of course, a good afternoon swim.
Even though Blue Lakes only cover 135 acres, it's a great fishing spot for novice anglers or even more experienced enthusiasts. "This was just a little fishing expedition for my teenage son and his buddies, that will end up being an annual if not more than annual event for us," shared one visitor on Tripadvisor. Peak fishing months are during the spring when the waters are cool. Not only is the lake stocked with rainbow trout, but there's also a trout derby for kids and adults every April.
For swimming or anything that gets you wet, the best time to visit is during the summer when the water is warm instead of bitingly cold. However, you'll be one among many visitors, especially on the weekends. That doesn't mean you won't find a peaceful place to float on an inner tube or a piece of grassy shoreline for your barbecue.
Where to stay and how to visit Blue Lakes
Although some swimming holes are accessible from Highway 20, to get the full Blue Lakes experience, you need to purchase a day-use pass or stay lakefront. At the time of this writing, the day-use fee at The Lodge is $28 per person (and the same fee applies per dog as well), which some visitors fairly deem steep for a day out. However, it includes use of the private beach, docks, barbecue area, and fish-cleaning station.
If you want to spend the night at the lake, choose from four rustic waterfront resorts: The Narrows, Pine Acres Resort, The Lodge, and Le Trianon Resort. The Narrows is the best choice for families who don't want to worry about planning their fun. Choose from cabins with white picket fences, modern yurts, or 11 RV sites, and take part in movie nights on the plush lawns, family bonfires, and other bonding activities. Le Trianon's 10 rose-line cottages have welcomed guests for over 100 years, and are nestled at the far end of the Upper Lake.
A comfy choice for couples, the Lodge's waterfront rooms feel more like the elegant inns you'd find at New York's "Queen Of The American Lakes" or another East Coast lakeside haven. It's the kind of place where you can savor a wine tasting and soak in your room's private jacuzzi. Pine Acres Resort rounds out the Blue Lake accommodations. Here you can find relatively affordable nightly, weekly, and monthly RV sites, including lakefront spots, with access to showers and a boat ramp.