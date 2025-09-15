New York's Award-Winning Retreat Hidden In The Stunning Hudson Valley Is One Of The World's Best Spas

The saying goes that New York is the "City That Never Sleeps," with its dog-eat-dog work ethic, buzzing social scene, 24-hour transit, and incessant soundtrack of car honking. No wonder New Yorkers rank among the most sleep-deprived in the country. Fortunately, there are a few nearby places where you can escape the hustle of New York and enjoy a bit of downtime. One such destination is just an hour's drive from Manhattan and happens to house a globally renowned spa that promises to bring some much-needed zen to your life. The Ranch Hudson Valley is an exclusive, luxury retreat surrounded by lush woodland on the edge of the quiet village of Sloatsburg. Situated on 200 acres of pristine private grounds, guests are welcomed into a grand house built in the early 20th century that overlooks a serene lake — arguably one of the best destinations in the world for a stress-free wellness vacation.

The retreat has garnered numerous accolades in 2025, ranking among Time magazine's "World's Greatest Places" and Vogue's "100 Best Spas in the World". There are 26 guest bedrooms on the estate with an option to select either a three-, four-, or seven-night stay, optimized to provide a complete health reset. This is an opportunity to escape the confines of technology and enjoy the great outdoors, pamper yourself, and spend quality time with others. In other words, no TV in the rooms, lots of hiking, communal dining, and a spectacular spa. The spa in particular embodies the epitome of wellness: a daily 50-minute deep tissue massage, year-round heated pools, a 5,000-square-foot Solarium, and an infrared sauna that overlooks the lake and mountains beyond. It is a far cry from the chaos and constant crowds of New York City and its world-famous Times Square.