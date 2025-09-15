New York's Award-Winning Retreat Hidden In The Stunning Hudson Valley Is One Of The World's Best Spas
The saying goes that New York is the "City That Never Sleeps," with its dog-eat-dog work ethic, buzzing social scene, 24-hour transit, and incessant soundtrack of car honking. No wonder New Yorkers rank among the most sleep-deprived in the country. Fortunately, there are a few nearby places where you can escape the hustle of New York and enjoy a bit of downtime. One such destination is just an hour's drive from Manhattan and happens to house a globally renowned spa that promises to bring some much-needed zen to your life. The Ranch Hudson Valley is an exclusive, luxury retreat surrounded by lush woodland on the edge of the quiet village of Sloatsburg. Situated on 200 acres of pristine private grounds, guests are welcomed into a grand house built in the early 20th century that overlooks a serene lake — arguably one of the best destinations in the world for a stress-free wellness vacation.
The retreat has garnered numerous accolades in 2025, ranking among Time magazine's "World's Greatest Places" and Vogue's "100 Best Spas in the World". There are 26 guest bedrooms on the estate with an option to select either a three-, four-, or seven-night stay, optimized to provide a complete health reset. This is an opportunity to escape the confines of technology and enjoy the great outdoors, pamper yourself, and spend quality time with others. In other words, no TV in the rooms, lots of hiking, communal dining, and a spectacular spa. The spa in particular embodies the epitome of wellness: a daily 50-minute deep tissue massage, year-round heated pools, a 5,000-square-foot Solarium, and an infrared sauna that overlooks the lake and mountains beyond. It is a far cry from the chaos and constant crowds of New York City and its world-famous Times Square.
Your guide to a stay at The Ranch Hudson Valley
The Ranch Hudson Valley has developed a "five-pillar approach" to pack in the maximum amount of health benefits into your stay. The pillars are adapted for each season, and encompass daily hiking, fitness classes, restorative yoga, massage, and farm-to-table cuisine. Guests are encouraged to explore various trails in the nearby 4,000-acre Ringwood State Park, which also contains a beautiful botanical garden. Moving inside, the estate's regal ballroom has been converted into a high-tech gym offering spin classes, Pilates, personal training sessions, and other classes. The 2,000-square-foot space is a unique place to exercise, with its intricately carved wood-panneled walls and grand old fireplace. During the sunnier months, guests can take part in outdoor classes and make the most of the beautiful surroundings.
With all that activity, there's nothing more enticing than a soak in the retreat's outdoor heated pool and jacuzzi. Additionally, the daily massage can also be extended to 100 minutes to really get into those nooks and crannies. To continue the health kick, all meals are plant-forward and devoid of any processed sugar or gluten. Alcoholic drinks are prohibited, although coffee is served in the morning. Communal meals take place in the sunroom, encouraging guests to socialize and avoid the temptation to doom-scroll on their phones. At the time of this writing, prices start at $2,250 per person for double occupancy and $2,975 per person for single occupancy for a 3-night stay. The price includes accommodation, meals, daily guided hikes, a variety of different fitness classes, laundry service, and a return transfer from Newark Liberty International Airport (if needed). The Ranch really is the ultimate place to detox, experience a serious health-kick, and do so in the lap of luxury.