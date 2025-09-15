New Mexico's Beer Capital Is A Bustling City Know For Its Vibrant Culture And Iconic Festivals

When it comes to sampling beer, there are typically three places to hit up. First, there are breweries, which make their own beers and have a tasting room or storefront on-site. Next, there are pubs or taverns, which combine beer and comfort food in a casual, social setting. Finally, bars are designed to sell all kinds of alcoholic drinks and may or may not have food. In Albuquerque, you can find a wide assortment of all three establishments. Best of all, many of these spots showcase ABQ's unique cultural blend of Spanish, Mexican, and American influences.

One of the best ways to incorporate as many of these watering holes into your vacation as possible is to sign up for the Albuquerque Craft Beer Trail. Not only does this digital pass show you where to find your next pint, but you can also earn points and prizes by visiting more bars, pubs, and breweries. That said, most of the action is in the heart of downtown, between the Rio Grande, I-40, and I-25. Here, you can find awesome places like Bow & Arrow, Rio Bravo, Marble, Ex Novo, and Gravity Bound Brewing.

Out of the two big festivals that celebrate both beer and Albuquerque's vibrant cultural melting pot, the first is the New Mexico Brew Fest, which is usually held in October and coincides with the International Balloon Fiesta. At the festival, visitors get a pint glass and can sample beers, hard ciders, and wines from local merchants. While no festival will be held in 2025, there are plans to bring it back in 2026. The second major beer-centric event is the Great New Mexico Food Truck and Craft Beer Festival, which occurs in November and hosts over 30 local food trucks to combine fresh Southwestern cuisine with delicious frosty brews.