Ohio's Underrated Town Near Cleveland Has Waterfalls, A Unique Shopping Center, And An Outdoor Family Fun Park
If you're looking to switch up your typical vacation destination for something a bit quieter, Olmsted Township is the perfect getaway. This Ohio haven is a quiet spot with fun activities in and around the area that make a dedicated trip worthwhile. At only a 30-minute drive from Cleveland, America's most budget-friendly big city, you'll be far enough away from the hustle and bustle but still within reach of big city amenities. You can find Olmsted Township in Southwest Cuyahoga County, near I-480 and I-80 (Ohio Turnpike). If you're coming from further away, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is the closest major transportation hub at just a 15-minute drive.
Olmsted Township is a unique area that was originally known as Township 6 and included the surrounding areas of North Olmsted and Olmsted Falls. These two areas have since separated as cities, although downtown Olmsted Falls is less than five minutes away from Olmsted Township. The town is also one of only two townships left in the county, and you can find an Ohio Historical Marker near the Township Hall. There's something for everyone in this corner of the Buckeye State, from family-friendly activities to shopping and outdoor recreation.
Family friendly things to do in Olmsted Township, Ohio
One of the top things to do in Olmsted Township that's great for all ages is Swings-N-Things Family Fun Park. The park is a huge indoor-outdoor complex with plenty of thrilling attractions to choose from and a variety of dining areas to relax with the whole family. Choose from batting cages, mini golf, go-karts, or bumper boats. Indoors, there's also an arcade game room, mini bowling lanes, and a kids' corner for smaller children. The park is open year-round, but hours vary depending on whether there are large group outings.
For something more casual, the Grand Pacific Junction Historic Shopping District is the perfect place to spend the day. This district is a destination in itself: A fully restored Victorian village that has more than 30 restaurants and boutique shops to discover. Find yourself the perfect souvenir to bring home in shops like the Second Thyme Around Antiques and Millstone Mercantile, with handmade goods and vintage items. For dining, Matteo's Casual Italian Restaurant offers Italian cuisine from the Abruzzo/Rome region. If you don't mind taking a little road trip out of town, another historic shopping destination that you should add to your list is The Arcade, one of America's first indoor shopping centers.
Outdoor activities in Olmsted Township, Ohio
Bring friends and family to Brentwood Park in the heart of Olmsted Township to slow down and relax in nature. The park spans 4 acres and has a walking trail, a play area, a climbing wall, and a Gaga pit. There's also a pavilion and plenty of opportunities for picnics in the afternoon. Nearby, visitors can't miss the David Fortier River Park, which features walking trails and both the Rocky River and Plum Creek. You'll also find a picnic area, pavilion, and a playground. Those who do decide to take a hike here will discover several small waterfalls with an easy paved pathway and lots of trees for shade.
A little further outside of town in Berea, the Rocky River Reservation is also a great spot for nature lovers. The sight to see here is the Rocky River and shale cliffs that date back 360 million years. The reservation includes hiking trails that are perfect for birdwatching. Start your adventure with a visit to the Nature Center, where there are exhibits on the Rocky River Valley, a garden, and 5 miles of trails. There's no shortage of parks to explore, and you can continue your adventures in the nearby town of Peninsula, one of the finest parks in Ohio.