Ohio's Underrated Town Near Cleveland Has Waterfalls, A Unique Shopping Center, And An Outdoor Family Fun Park

If you're looking to switch up your typical vacation destination for something a bit quieter, Olmsted Township is the perfect getaway. This Ohio haven is a quiet spot with fun activities in and around the area that make a dedicated trip worthwhile. At only a 30-minute drive from Cleveland, America's most budget-friendly big city, you'll be far enough away from the hustle and bustle but still within reach of big city amenities. You can find Olmsted Township in Southwest Cuyahoga County, near I-480 and I-80 (Ohio Turnpike). If you're coming from further away, Cleveland Hopkins International Airport is the closest major transportation hub at just a 15-minute drive.

Olmsted Township is a unique area that was originally known as Township 6 and included the surrounding areas of North Olmsted and Olmsted Falls. These two areas have since separated as cities, although downtown Olmsted Falls is less than five minutes away from Olmsted Township. The town is also one of only two townships left in the county, and you can find an Ohio Historical Marker near the Township Hall. There's something for everyone in this corner of the Buckeye State, from family-friendly activities to shopping and outdoor recreation.