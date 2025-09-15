Rick Steves Reveals Why Fine Dining In Europe Can Still Fit Your Budget-Friendly Travels
"A big part of your travels is eating," Rick Steves declared in a video posted to his Rick Steves Classroom platform. Having spent the better part of his life traveling — and guiding other travelers to make the most of their own experiences — he would know. But, of course, his statement is relatable no matter how much time you've been able to spend abroad. Sure, not every meal is going to be an intimate, intergenerational affair on a farm in Tuscany — which Steves once called the best European meal of his life. However, not every meal while dining in Europe has to qualify as "quaint" either.
If fine dining is aspirational for you, even if you're traveling on a budget, you should absolutely seek out better restaurant options. After all, European fine dining restaurants aren't anathema to budget-minded travel, and they can often offer a valuable perspective of the country, as well as the pride in its culinary sensibilities. So, what's the secret to dining well while staying within your budget? Instead of settling for mediocre meals at a cheaper establishment, make a better restaurant work around your budget. "I would rather spend the same money going to a nice restaurant and order sparingly," he admits.
While Steves' wisdom on spotting the telltale signs that you've found an authentic restaurant mostly applies to local, unassuming gems, he also has plenty of strategies for how and what to order at the kind of top-tier restaurants that deepen your appreciation for a place without straying outside of the bounds of budget-minded travel. "I didn't always love eating well, but I've evolved and appreciate good food on the road," said Steves. Here's how he advises to keep things budget-friendly while still indulging in an upper-echelon restaurant in Europe.
Rick Steves' strategy for an affordable (but unforgettable) meal
Although one major tip Rick Steves always recommends for finding a memorable meal in Europe isn't about looking at reviews or hunting down Michelin stars, that doesn't mean you should completely dismiss upscale dining options. After all, if Michelin-style fine dining is your vibe, he also has a strategy for making your budget stretch without spending money in a less-worthy restaurant. "Remember," he cautions, "if you're on a budget, you're inclined to go to a mediocre restaurant because the prices are better and then you order recklessly." However, this can often lead to buyer's remorse after you've shelled out for multiple courses and drinks, only to feel rushed, treated poorly, and underwhelmed. It's not that price and quality necessarily go hand in hand, but the cautionary tale is about being guided solely by menu prices, even while keeping to a budget.
There's an assumption among budget travelers that certain restaurants are off-limits to them because they think it's not cool to share items like entrées or desserts at a fine dining restaurant, and that they will be treated accordingly. However, that's not the case. "That's flat out wrong," Steves says. "There's nothing wrong with two people ordering two appetizers and splitting one entree and splitting a dessert and having a glass of wine each," he says, for a final bill that would probably be on par with going all out at a lesser restaurant that is bound to disappoint you. Plus, you'll doubtlessly experience better hospitality, too. "They're glad you're there," says Steves, "and you're never going to forget that meal."