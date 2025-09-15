Rick Steves Reveals Why Fine Dining In Europe Can Still Fit Your Budget-Friendly Travels

"A big part of your travels is eating," Rick Steves declared in a video posted to his Rick Steves Classroom platform. Having spent the better part of his life traveling — and guiding other travelers to make the most of their own experiences — he would know. But, of course, his statement is relatable no matter how much time you've been able to spend abroad. Sure, not every meal is going to be an intimate, intergenerational affair on a farm in Tuscany — which Steves once called the best European meal of his life. However, not every meal while dining in Europe has to qualify as "quaint" either.

If fine dining is aspirational for you, even if you're traveling on a budget, you should absolutely seek out better restaurant options. After all, European fine dining restaurants aren't anathema to budget-minded travel, and they can often offer a valuable perspective of the country, as well as the pride in its culinary sensibilities. So, what's the secret to dining well while staying within your budget? Instead of settling for mediocre meals at a cheaper establishment, make a better restaurant work around your budget. "I would rather spend the same money going to a nice restaurant and order sparingly," he admits.

While Steves' wisdom on spotting the telltale signs that you've found an authentic restaurant mostly applies to local, unassuming gems, he also has plenty of strategies for how and what to order at the kind of top-tier restaurants that deepen your appreciation for a place without straying outside of the bounds of budget-minded travel. "I didn't always love eating well, but I've evolved and appreciate good food on the road," said Steves. Here's how he advises to keep things budget-friendly while still indulging in an upper-echelon restaurant in Europe.