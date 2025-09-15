This Americana-Rich Kansas Town Is Home To Iconic Diner Eats, Cabin Stays, And Downtown Museum Nostalgia

Located 74 miles from Wichita is Howard, featuring delicious drive-in food in the heart of charming small-town Americana. It was incorporated in 1877 and named after Union general Oliver Howard, the founder of Howard University. The city houses only around 600 residents and takes up less than a square mile. Global travelers can get here by flying into Kansas City International Airport, located 191 miles away.

The first thing you'll want to do in Howard is try the legendary burgers at Toots Drive-In, located at 1251 State Highway 99. This iconic roadside gem features delectable, mouthwatering burgers and a mountain of curly fries at a reasonable price. They also have hot dogs, chicken meals, and burritos for hungry road trippers, along with tempting desserts like ice cream, cinnamon rolls, and homemade pies. If you hadn't included Howard on your search for the most unique best roadside stops on your road trip across America, you'll want to add it to your itinerary so you can fuel up with their famous juicy burgers on the long drive.

This beloved diner has retained its retro vibe since it opened its doors in 1955; it has remained a local favorite, proudly boasting great food and wonderful service. Tourists making a pit stop at this diner say the burgers are delicious and worth the detour. There is room to sit inside, or you can take your food to go. The burgers are fresh, not frozen, and their milkshakes have gotten rave reviews from the many travelers stopping in to try this retro eatery. Even the ice cream is homemade, and Fudge Monkey— loaded with fudge, bananas, and nuts— seems to be a visitor favorite.