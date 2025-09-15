This Americana-Rich Kansas Town Is Home To Iconic Diner Eats, Cabin Stays, And Downtown Museum Nostalgia
Located 74 miles from Wichita is Howard, featuring delicious drive-in food in the heart of charming small-town Americana. It was incorporated in 1877 and named after Union general Oliver Howard, the founder of Howard University. The city houses only around 600 residents and takes up less than a square mile. Global travelers can get here by flying into Kansas City International Airport, located 191 miles away.
The first thing you'll want to do in Howard is try the legendary burgers at Toots Drive-In, located at 1251 State Highway 99. This iconic roadside gem features delectable, mouthwatering burgers and a mountain of curly fries at a reasonable price. They also have hot dogs, chicken meals, and burritos for hungry road trippers, along with tempting desserts like ice cream, cinnamon rolls, and homemade pies. If you hadn't included Howard on your search for the most unique best roadside stops on your road trip across America, you'll want to add it to your itinerary so you can fuel up with their famous juicy burgers on the long drive.
This beloved diner has retained its retro vibe since it opened its doors in 1955; it has remained a local favorite, proudly boasting great food and wonderful service. Tourists making a pit stop at this diner say the burgers are delicious and worth the detour. There is room to sit inside, or you can take your food to go. The burgers are fresh, not frozen, and their milkshakes have gotten rave reviews from the many travelers stopping in to try this retro eatery. Even the ice cream is homemade, and Fudge Monkey— loaded with fudge, bananas, and nuts— seems to be a visitor favorite.
Historical downtown buildings and cozy cabins in Howard
Driving through the wide streets, you will notice humble residential neighborhoods and an air of peace in this quiet community. Historic downtown buildings, like Howard National Bank, remain as a reminder of the town's commercial center during the late 1800s. The structure was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 2020 and is undergoing preservation efforts. The Elk County Courthouse is another notable building of interest, showcasing its gorgeous architecture and an impressive brick facade. Continuing along Howard's unpopulated downtown, visitors will notice the main street is paved with red bricks, adding to the town's picturesque charm.
As you road trip through this wildly underrated flyover state with prairies, secret canyons, and historic towns galore, you will undoubtedly want a comfortable place to stay. Buck's Cabins offers a rustic getaway on a 1.5-acre pond where you can enjoy fishing, boating, or just relaxing the afternoon away. There are five cabins to choose from: Buck's Pine Cottage, Goose Nest Cabin, Buck's Lodge, Deer Run Cabin, and Moose Tracks Cabin. Each is decorated with gorgeous wooden rustic interiors and features amenities like Wi-Fi, air conditioning, and a full kitchen. The cabins are spacious and accommodate up to six guests; the cottage sleeps eight, and the lodge fits up to ten guests comfortably.
If you happened to bring your gear on vacation in hopes of fishing at the clear blue lake at Kansas' underrated Clinton State Park, take full advantage of the pond, where you can catch bass and other fish. Previous guests have enjoyed paddleboarding on the pond and are usually impressed by the cabins' quality and the spectacular waterfront views. The business is family-owned and has been a tourist favorite of this town since 2017.
Museum nostalgia and tiny house vibes
In town, you'll find the Benson Historical Museum, named after a generous donor, Edith Benson. The main building is filled with old memorabilia highlighting Howard's history, and it feels like an unearthed time capsule. The museum is only open on Thursdays and Fridays, but there is a chance of visiting on other days by contacting one of the local numbers posted. The inside is filled with reminders of the town's school and sports history, class memorabilia, vintage hats, and other accessories. Old photographs adorn the walls, detailing historic buildings and pictures of Howard before it was restored.
Visitors can see old medical instruments, uniforms, and signs with political slogans as they tour the museum, transporting them back to the old days of Elk County. As you walk through the museum buildings, you'll notice mannequins clothed in antique outfits adorned with delicate lace borders and vintage China cabinets displayed among the traditional decor popular in that era. Doll enthusiasts can visit the Benson Doll Museum to see the private collection of Bertha Baumgartel, a local doll collector immortalized by the dolls she restored and collected.
The Benson Museum Complex comprises six buildings housing various cultural relics in an effort to preserve the town's rich history. The one-room schoolhouses featured here were common in Kansas and are an important part of the town's colonial past. Tourists are usually amazed to see the old tiny houses that used to be part of this community, like the Mittie Davis Tiny House, whose efficient form and function have grown in popularity today. Inside the tiny houses, you'll find perfectly preserved antique stoves and decorations frozen in time since the early 1900s that will transport you back to simpler times.