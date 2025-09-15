This Popular, Eye-Catching Island State Rich With Stunning Views Is Considered 'The Rainbow Capital Of The World'

Growing up, you may have thought the perfect recipe for a rainbow was a leprechaun with a pot of gold. In reality, rainbows in the sky are the result of a serendipitous mix of sunshine, misty rain, and exceptionally clean air. And one place in America is primed for these conditions better than just about anywhere else in the world. Way out in the Pacific, Hawaii is practically bursting with these colorful bands of light from October to April. The uniquely well-timed trade winds these islands experience during the rainy season provide a consistent streak of ideally balanced sunshine and moisture.

Maybe Steven Businger, professor of atmospheric sciences at the University of Hawaii, was a bit biased when he claimed that Hawaii has "the best rainbows on Earth," but there's little denying that the 50th state is one of the most visually stunning places on the planet. It's full of iconic sights like the Diamond Head crater overlooking Waikiki Beach, known for being the best spot in America to watch the sunset. There's even a Rainbow Tower, standing nearly 300 feet tall nearby, serving as yet another postcard-perfect backdrop. The archipelago's eight major islands provide a mix of volcanic mountains, cascading waterfalls, lush valleys, and turquoise coastlines. You can see it all for yourself on this outrageously gorgeous island-hopping route.

Spend some time in what Businger considered the "Rainbow Capital of the World," and you'll realize there are rainbows everywhere, from the sides of buses and license plates to rainbow shaved ice and public murals. The University of Hawaii sports teams even call themselves the Rainbow Warriors and Rainbow Wahine, a tradition honoring how rainbows have appeared during home games — a very good omen to the players. But to Hawaiians, rainbows are more than just simple superstitions.