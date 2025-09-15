Vermont's New Rail Trail Is New England's Longest, Spanning 93 Scenic Miles Through Wildly Charming Towns

While we love a good scenic train ride, it's always good to see unused railways being repurposed. Perhaps no other place exemplifies this better than Vermont, which transformed a late 19th-century railroad corridor into a 93-mile rail trail open year-round. The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail opened in the summer of 2023 (though flooding forced closures soon after, with a near full reopening in 2024) and connects 18 towns, as it moves from the once-bustling rail town of St. Johnsbury to Swanton, a community on Lake Champlain near the Canadian border.

Not only is it the longest rail trail in New England, but Lamoille Valley is also considered one of the best rail trails in North America thanks to its relatively flat grade and the sheer number of activities it's used for. Visitors can snowshoe, ride horseback, cross-country ski, or even dog sled along the path. Cyclists, hikers, and joggers also regularly enjoy the route.

The beauty of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is that it also offers an opportunity to experience Vermont's charming towns and rich history. Whether ambling past the historic Fisher Bridge – one of the last remaining covered railway bridges in the country — or popping into small towns to indulge in a nibble of Vermont's famous cheese, the trail is a wonderful way to fall in love with the state.