Vermont's New Rail Trail Is New England's Longest, Spanning 93 Scenic Miles Through Wildly Charming Towns
While we love a good scenic train ride, it's always good to see unused railways being repurposed. Perhaps no other place exemplifies this better than Vermont, which transformed a late 19th-century railroad corridor into a 93-mile rail trail open year-round. The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail opened in the summer of 2023 (though flooding forced closures soon after, with a near full reopening in 2024) and connects 18 towns, as it moves from the once-bustling rail town of St. Johnsbury to Swanton, a community on Lake Champlain near the Canadian border.
Not only is it the longest rail trail in New England, but Lamoille Valley is also considered one of the best rail trails in North America thanks to its relatively flat grade and the sheer number of activities it's used for. Visitors can snowshoe, ride horseback, cross-country ski, or even dog sled along the path. Cyclists, hikers, and joggers also regularly enjoy the route.
The beauty of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail is that it also offers an opportunity to experience Vermont's charming towns and rich history. Whether ambling past the historic Fisher Bridge – one of the last remaining covered railway bridges in the country — or popping into small towns to indulge in a nibble of Vermont's famous cheese, the trail is a wonderful way to fall in love with the state.
Explore rural Vermont on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail
A little over a decade after the Lamoille Valley Railroad ceased operations in 1994, plans took shape to turn the former transportation corridor into a trail. Work began in 2013, with crushed stone compacted to fill the railway bed. One of the trail's strengths is its accessibility: Its flat surface makes it usable for everyone, including wheelchair users. Truly designed with convenience in mind, there are also designated stops for fishing and wildlife viewing.
The Lamoille Valley Rail Trail connects to local and regional trail systems, giving explorers options in all directions. For instance, Cabot is easily accessed via a link to the Cabot Trail Network. Visitors can explore this agricultural village, known for its cheddar produced by Cabot Creamery, which has operated there since 1919. Cheese, in addition to award-winning craft beers, is also on the menu in Greensboro, another rural village on the trail. Home to a surprisingly vibrant theater scene and Highland Lodge, a historic bed-and-breakfast, it makes a great overnight stop on the trail.
Trail connections continue into the winter. Snowmobiles are the only motorized vehicles allowed on the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail, as it is part of a vast statewide network maintained by a local association. Whether you want to strap on your snowshoes, skis, or hop on a snowmobile, you'll find plenty of company on the trail. And the best part is you'll then have a great excuse to stop at Danville's Sideboard Coffee Bar for a specialty hot chocolate topped with a roasted marshmallow and graham cracker rim.
Getting prepared to visit Vermont's rail trail
While the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail traverses some remote areas of Vermont, it's fairly well-connected. St. Johnsbury, the southern trailhead, is just 36 miles from Montpelier, the state capital. Stowe's world-class winter activities are only 9 miles from the trail in Morrisville. If traveling by air, the northern trailhead in Swanton is situated 38 miles north of Burlington International Airport.
It's possible to hop on and off the trail at various locations, with ample parking outlined on the official rail trail website. PDF maps of the open sections are also available online. Staying up to date on which sections are open is critical. As of this writing, several sections remained closed due to flood damage, with reconstruction set to continue through 2026. Closures are concentrated between St. Johnsbury and Danville, as well as in West Danville.
Whether cycling a short section on a day trip or spending several days hopping from town to town, visitors will find the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail a unique adventure. Charming inns, resorts, and bed-and-breakfasts line or are located near the trail, making a multi-day trip easy to plan.