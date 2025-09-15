This Florida Resort Has Luxury Villas Along Sugary-White Sands Of A Private Beach, Lazy River, And Pool
As anyone from the United States knows, Florida is one of the top vacation destinations in the country, if not the world. From pristine beaches to world-class entertainment and attractions, Florida has something around every corner. While spots like Orlando and Miami are always fun, the Florida Panhandle region is a fantastic option if you're looking for Gulf Coast scenery and laid-back vibes.
If you're looking to visit Panama City, one of the best resort options is Margaritaville Beach Cottage Resort. Panama City Beach is already known as the "seafood capital of the south," thanks to its incredible restaurant scene. However, the city is also renowned for its sugary-white sands and tropical environment, which draws massive crowds.
Fortunately, staying at the Margaritaville Resort just outside of town allows you to explore a private beach, along with other impressive amenities like a lazy river, gorgeous pools, and some of the best accommodations in the Sunshine State. So, if the idea of a luxurious Florida vacation sounds appealing and you want to avoid the crowds of Orlando and Miami, now is the time to check out what Margaritaville has to offer.
What to expect when staying at the Margaritaville Resort
One thing that sets Margaritaville Beach Cottage Resort apart from many others in Florida is that it's a collection of vacation homes, not a traditional hotel with shared units in a single building. So, not only do you get the exclusivity of a private beach, but you also have plenty of room to stretch your legs and relax. The resort offers four room types. The smallest is the Surf Bungalow, which has 750 square feet of living space and can sleep up to six people. From there, you can choose the Resort Cottage, which sleeps 10, the Waterside Retreat, which sleeps 14, or the three-story luxury Beach Villas, which can sleep up to 18 people comfortably.
Because the accommodations are so incredible, you might find yourself spending most of your time inside. However, the resort does have plenty of outdoor activities available. Beyond walking on the private beach, there's a resort pool, complete with water slides for added fun. There's also a 425-foot-long lazy river, where you can lie back and let the current drift you around. Once you've had enough sun, you can head inside to the fitness center or arcade. The resort also hosts various planned activities and live events to keep your stay interesting.
Finally, as a full-service resort, Margaritaville has all the dining and beverage options you could want. First, there's the Salty Rim Bar and Grill next to the pool. Here, you can indulge in decadent frozen margaritas and cocktails or chow down on burgers, tacos, and chicken. If you want something a bit more refined, License to Chill is a full-service restaurant and bar serving ribs, steak, and Gulf seafood. For grab-and-go meals and essentials, Joe Merchant's Provisions has you covered.
Planning a vacation to Panama City Beach
When figuring out your travel plans to visit Margaritaville, the resort is something of a geographical oddity. While Panama City itself doesn't have an international airport, Pensacola and Tallahassee do. Interestingly, both airports are just over two hours away from Margaritaville, so pick the one that best fits your needs. Alternatively, if you live in the southeast, you can always take an epic road trip and see more of Florida along the way.
As far as pricing goes, Surf Bungalows start at $420 per night, Resort Cottages start at $650, Waterside Retreats start at $780, and Beach Villas start at $950. When booking your stay, you can look at the resort map to determine which option is best. Also, because these vacation homes accommodate so many people, it's easy to plan a trip with friends and family, as everyone will have a bed and most guests will have their own room (depending on which home you choose).
Beyond beachside activities and lounging by the pool, Margaritaville is close to many other attractions, including gorgeous natural scenery. For example, if you want to explore the wilderness and go kayaking, try the natural spring near Panama City Beach called Econfina Creek. Alternatively, if you like more rugged areas, check out Florida's undeveloped barrier island, Shell Island, hidden on the Emerald Coast.