This Florida Resort Has Luxury Villas Along Sugary-White Sands Of A Private Beach, Lazy River, And Pool

As anyone from the United States knows, Florida is one of the top vacation destinations in the country, if not the world. From pristine beaches to world-class entertainment and attractions, Florida has something around every corner. While spots like Orlando and Miami are always fun, the Florida Panhandle region is a fantastic option if you're looking for Gulf Coast scenery and laid-back vibes.

If you're looking to visit Panama City, one of the best resort options is Margaritaville Beach Cottage Resort. Panama City Beach is already known as the "seafood capital of the south," thanks to its incredible restaurant scene. However, the city is also renowned for its sugary-white sands and tropical environment, which draws massive crowds.

Fortunately, staying at the Margaritaville Resort just outside of town allows you to explore a private beach, along with other impressive amenities like a lazy river, gorgeous pools, and some of the best accommodations in the Sunshine State. So, if the idea of a luxurious Florida vacation sounds appealing and you want to avoid the crowds of Orlando and Miami, now is the time to check out what Margaritaville has to offer.