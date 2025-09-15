Outside The North Cascades Is A Picturesque Trail Through An Old-Growth Forest Ending At Waterfalls

For some, hiking is all about the physical challenge. For others, it's about finding themselves in a wild landscape with nothing but the supplies in their pack. But for many, it's simply about the opportunity to explore their natural environment, see beautiful sights, and enjoy the journey. You can have all of these experiences on the same trail in Washington State's wild and rugged North Cascades National Park.

This underrated national park may be one of the snowiest places in the world, but if you're interested in a short, easy, and rewarding hike, you can't go wrong with the Happy Creek Forest Walk. This is one of the best hiking trails for wheelchair users, families, or anyone else who wants to have a relaxing forest stroll without having to contend with rough trail conditions. Visitors will find an easy-to-explore, accessible wooden boardwalk that leads you through an impressive old-growth forest, blanketed in moss. The trail, surrounded by lush green vegetation, follows the path of Happy Creek. That means that hikers get to listen to the sound of this babbling brook along the way.

For those willing and able to extend their journey through this stand of ancient trees, there's a 2-mile round trip spur trail that branches off from the boardwalk. There's no denying that this section of the trail is significantly harder, but at the end, you'll get to see the rushing waters of Happy Creek Falls.