Outside The North Cascades Is A Picturesque Trail Through An Old-Growth Forest Ending At Waterfalls
For some, hiking is all about the physical challenge. For others, it's about finding themselves in a wild landscape with nothing but the supplies in their pack. But for many, it's simply about the opportunity to explore their natural environment, see beautiful sights, and enjoy the journey. You can have all of these experiences on the same trail in Washington State's wild and rugged North Cascades National Park.
This underrated national park may be one of the snowiest places in the world, but if you're interested in a short, easy, and rewarding hike, you can't go wrong with the Happy Creek Forest Walk. This is one of the best hiking trails for wheelchair users, families, or anyone else who wants to have a relaxing forest stroll without having to contend with rough trail conditions. Visitors will find an easy-to-explore, accessible wooden boardwalk that leads you through an impressive old-growth forest, blanketed in moss. The trail, surrounded by lush green vegetation, follows the path of Happy Creek. That means that hikers get to listen to the sound of this babbling brook along the way.
For those willing and able to extend their journey through this stand of ancient trees, there's a 2-mile round trip spur trail that branches off from the boardwalk. There's no denying that this section of the trail is significantly harder, but at the end, you'll get to see the rushing waters of Happy Creek Falls.
How to explore the Happy Creek Forest Walk
Despite the feeling that you've stepped into the remote wilderness while hiking on the Happy Creek Forest Walk, the trailhead for this trek is actually less than three hours from the heart of Seattle. The Happy Creek Forest Walk is located in the popular Ross Lake National Recreation Area, a part of the North Cascades National Park Service Complex. That means that when you're done with the trail, there will be plenty of other sights to see nearby. Better yet, North Cascades National Park is one of the U.S. National Parks that you can get into for free.
Assuming you're driving in, you should head to the small parking area near the trailhead. There isn't room for very many cars here, but there typically aren't that many other hikers. The boardwalk section of this hike is only about one-third of a mile, taking most hikers 10 minutes to walk. You may find yourself taking much longer, slowly meandering through this old-growth forest and taking in the sights and sounds.
Getting to Happy Creek Falls from the Happy Creek Forest Walk
While the Happy Creek Falls are certainly pretty, the sense of accomplishment you'll get from completing this strenuous trek may be more rewarding than the sight of the waterfall itself. Follow the rough signs on the boardwalk that lead to the spur trail, marked "Happy Creek Trail." Be prepared: This route takes a lot longer than simply walking the boardwalk. The trek is 2 miles in length, but hikers should plan to be on the trail for about 1.5 hours.
Unlike the boardwalk, this portion of the trail is not an even surface to walk on. Hikers can expect a steep, upward hike that can be very difficult, with serious elevation gain in a short period of time. In fact, according to Natalie Ockey of Utah's Adventure Family, who hiked the trail in 2023, it can be such a grueling ascent that it's not uncommon for hikers to turn around and head back to the boardwalk without ever reaching the falls.