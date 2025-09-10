Is It Possible To Get A Free Hotel Breakfast Without Being A Guest?

If you're anything like me, you hate paying for extras at hotels. Having add-on costs for things like parking and resort fees can be frustrating if you're traveling on a shoestring budget. And then there's the cost of food. Even if you know the game-changing rule to find more affordable food when you travel, dining costs can add up quickly. Another way to keep costs down is to stay at a hotel that includes a free breakfast. While there can be some sketchy breakfast buffets at some hotels, it's often a quick and easy way to get some food to get your day started. And if you're not staying at such a hotel, you might be tempted to just pop into one to grab a quick bite.

I was on a trip recently when I realized the hotel next to mine had a free breakfast while mine didn't, and I seriously considered just popping in to grab a bagel and maybe some eggs. Would anyone stop me? I didn't try it, but I understand the impulse. And if social media is any indication, there are plenty of people who have done it. It is, however, stealing. If you are trying this, the main recommendations people had on social media were to look like you belong and play it cool. Don't choose a fancy hotel; go for something more mid-range, and don't keep going to the same place day after day.