Pennsylvania's Most Vibrant Fall Foliage Thrives In This Charming State Park To Bike, Hike, Camp, And Fish

Fall foliage fans flock to New England each year to take in dazzling natural displays in popular destinations like the Berkshires in Massachusetts and Stowe, Vermont, nicknamed "Fall's Color Capital." But there are lesser-known spots in the northeast to see changing leaves without the crowds, including West Virginia's scenic Seneca Skyway and Laurel Hill State Park, a charming getaway in southwestern Pennsylvania.

About an hour's drive from Pittsburgh, the 4,000-acre state park is part of the picturesque Laurel Highlands. It's framed by a mixed deciduous forest with oaks, cherry, maple, and poplar trees that turn fiery shades of red, orange, and yellow in fall, creating a stunning backdrop for the large Laurel Hill Lake.

Around 15 miles of trails wind through the woods. One of the most popular options is Hemlock Trail, a moderate 1.7-mile loop that leads through the Hemlock Trail Natural Area, which features pretty ferns and hemlock trees up to 300 years old. The route takes about 45 minutes to complete. Another great choice for hiking or mountain biking is the Pump House Trail Loop, a 5.3-mile trail that passes a pond and a waterfall.