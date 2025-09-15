Pennsylvania's Most Vibrant Fall Foliage Thrives In This Charming State Park To Bike, Hike, Camp, And Fish
Fall foliage fans flock to New England each year to take in dazzling natural displays in popular destinations like the Berkshires in Massachusetts and Stowe, Vermont, nicknamed "Fall's Color Capital." But there are lesser-known spots in the northeast to see changing leaves without the crowds, including West Virginia's scenic Seneca Skyway and Laurel Hill State Park, a charming getaway in southwestern Pennsylvania.
About an hour's drive from Pittsburgh, the 4,000-acre state park is part of the picturesque Laurel Highlands. It's framed by a mixed deciduous forest with oaks, cherry, maple, and poplar trees that turn fiery shades of red, orange, and yellow in fall, creating a stunning backdrop for the large Laurel Hill Lake.
Around 15 miles of trails wind through the woods. One of the most popular options is Hemlock Trail, a moderate 1.7-mile loop that leads through the Hemlock Trail Natural Area, which features pretty ferns and hemlock trees up to 300 years old. The route takes about 45 minutes to complete. Another great choice for hiking or mountain biking is the Pump House Trail Loop, a 5.3-mile trail that passes a pond and a waterfall.
Plan a fall escape to Laurel Hill State Park
Laurel Hill Lake, which occupies 63 acres of the park, is home to bass, sunfish, bluegill, perch, and more, and nearby Lauren Hill Creek is popular for trout fishing. Whether casting a line or just walking around the park, keep your eyes open for white-tailed deer, bullfrogs, and eastern cottontail rabbits — some visitors have even spotted black bears and coyotes in the wild.
You'll hear the sounds of nocturnal wildlife if you choose to stay overnight in the park. The Laurel Hill State Park Campground, open from mid-April to mid-October, has 262 campsites (from $21 per night plus transaction fees) with access to restrooms, showers, and drinking water. Two state park-operated lodges (rooms from $195 per night) and eight rustic camping cottages (from $44 per night) offer additional accommodation options, and some stay open through the winter months. In warmer weather, a casual café on the lakeshore is a convenient stop for snacks and drinks.
The nearby town of Seven Springs, less than 10 minutes away, is a good spot to pick up picnic supplies or dine with mountain views at the popular Slopeside restaurant. Pittsburgh and its international airport are an hour's drive northwest of the park, and you'll want a car to explore the region, which isn't well served by public transportation. If you're exploring the region in autumn, find out more about the best places to see fall foliage in 2025.