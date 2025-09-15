Los Angeles' Premier Outdoor Shopping Haven Is A 'Bargain-Hunter's Paradise Bursting With Dynamic Culture

From Beverly Hills' Rodeo Drive — which is world-famous for its luxury shops — to trendy neighborhoods lined with vintage stores, Los Angeles is a shopping mecca. But, if you're on more of a budget, and you don't want to wait all month for the Rose Bowl Flea Market — Southern California's famous flea market — to take place, the options start to look a little slim. Especially in a city that's not exactly known for its affordability. Thankfully, there's one more place you can check out. Enter: Santee Alley.

Located in Los Angeles' Fashion District, the alley is known as "a bargain hunter's paradise" thanks to its more than 150 shops. Tracing back to the 1970s, Santee Alley was once at the heart of L.A.'s wholesale industry, when overstock items were sold on weekends for lower prices. Today, you'll find vendors offering discounts that typically range from 30% to 70% off on everything from clothing to accessories, footwear, and even perfumes.

Also known as "Los Callejones," Santee Alley is not unlike one of the vibrant markets you may see throughout Latin America, which makes it a true goldmine if you're hoping to get your hands on something special for a fraction of the price. "A must-visit when in LA," said one past visitor on Yelp. "You've got to go here! I'm telling you! Don't miss out!"