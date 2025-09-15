Los Angeles' Premier Outdoor Shopping Haven Is A 'Bargain-Hunter's Paradise Bursting With Dynamic Culture
From Beverly Hills' Rodeo Drive — which is world-famous for its luxury shops — to trendy neighborhoods lined with vintage stores, Los Angeles is a shopping mecca. But, if you're on more of a budget, and you don't want to wait all month for the Rose Bowl Flea Market — Southern California's famous flea market — to take place, the options start to look a little slim. Especially in a city that's not exactly known for its affordability. Thankfully, there's one more place you can check out. Enter: Santee Alley.
Located in Los Angeles' Fashion District, the alley is known as "a bargain hunter's paradise" thanks to its more than 150 shops. Tracing back to the 1970s, Santee Alley was once at the heart of L.A.'s wholesale industry, when overstock items were sold on weekends for lower prices. Today, you'll find vendors offering discounts that typically range from 30% to 70% off on everything from clothing to accessories, footwear, and even perfumes.
Also known as "Los Callejones," Santee Alley is not unlike one of the vibrant markets you may see throughout Latin America, which makes it a true goldmine if you're hoping to get your hands on something special for a fraction of the price. "A must-visit when in LA," said one past visitor on Yelp. "You've got to go here! I'm telling you! Don't miss out!"
Tips for visiting Santee Alley
Santee Alley is open daily, including on holidays, from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. That said, keep in mind that specific hours may vary by vendor. You can find this shopping haven tucked between Santee Street and Maple Avenue, from Olympic Boulevard to 12th Street.
You'll find street parking there, as well as a number of parking lots in the area, although past visitors say these spots tend to be a little pricey. If you need help finding a spot, download the L.A. Fashion District Parking App. Alternatively, the Fashion District is also accessible via public transportation. Simply hop on the Metro (aboard the Red Line) to Pershing Square Station, and then get on a DASH bus.
Keep in mind that many stalls are cash-only, so don't forget to have some on you if you're planning on shopping. When you've worked up an appetite from shopping, head to the popular Alley Dog. Serving up an iconic L.A. street food staple since 1982, the spot is famous for its bacon-wrapped hot dogs with bell peppers and caramelized onions. And, for even more of Los Angeles' top shopping, make sure to check out Silverlake Flea, one of California's best flea markets.