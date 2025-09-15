Wild West Sagas And Pioneer Tales Are Mapped Out On This History-Steeped Scenic Byway Across Nebraska

Imagine, if you will, a U.S. landscape not completely saturated in endless routes and interstates. We're talking fields and farms, towns connected by rail, and roads confined mainly to cities. This was what the U.S. looked like following the great rail boom of the late 19th century (roughly from 1870 to 1900, when 170,000 miles of track were laid) and before any kind of comprehensive road system wound across the country. Come 1913, though, automotive industrial leaders and car aficionados formed the Lincoln Highway Association (LHA) with the sole intent of building a cross-continental highway for automobiles. Thus, the Lincoln Highway was born, stretching all the way from New York City to San Francisco.

Spanning 3,000 miles along a jagged line, the Lincoln Highway passed through New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska, Wyoming, Utah, Nevada, and finally, California. The byway takes on special significance in Nebraska as the only road to cross the entirety of the state (about 430 miles), and because both the name of the state capital and the road itself are named after President Abraham Lincoln. Today, you can't drive the original road end-to-end, but you can drive along patches of it like the 6-mile span that runs roughly from Fremont to Ames in Nebraska.

But even if you can't drive along the whole Lincoln Highway, the modern Route 30 more or less shadows the original route. It converges and diverges at certain junctions, and passes by some prominent locations that act as monuments to the original route, particularly along the curve from Grand Island to North Platte, Nebraska. Along this stretch, east to west, the Stuhr Museum, The Archway, and the Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park continue to tell the tale of America's pioneer, the Old West.