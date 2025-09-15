One Of West Virginia's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Train Ride Through A Canyon You Can't Reach By Car
If they hadn't already named it the Mountain State, the 'Small but Mighty' state would be an apt nickname for West Virginia. Sure, it may not have the largest share of the pie when it comes to land mass (in fact, it is one of America's smallest states by surface), but its beauty is the kind that does not need a huge stage to impress its viewers. One could even say it's the type they make songs and ballads about. From breath-taking gorges and majestic waterfalls to scenic skyways perfect for admiring the fall foliage, West Virginia is a dream playground for nature lovers and adventurers.
One of its most thrilling destinations is the Trough, a hidden canyon with rapids, bald eagle sightings, and historic charm that cannot be reached by car. If you want to immerse yourself in this mesmerizing corner of the Mountain State, the best way to do so is by climbing aboard one of West Virginia's best-kept secrets, and enjoy the show from a comfy, padded train seat.
Piercing through the heart of the Trough, the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad takes travelers on an epic journey following West Virginia's historic railroads. Those who sign up for the adventure are treated to stunning views of the canyon as the train follows the parallel course of the Potomac River. The dining cart and state-of-the-art comfortable seats are there to make the journey even smoother, allowing day-trippers to focus on the breath-taking, rugged surroundings.
Why you should pick the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad as your next adventure
Delighting travelers with unequalled canyon views and unforgettable glimpses into the countryside's soul, it is no surprise the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad has been going strong since 1991. The Trough is one of West Virginia's "Grand Little Canyons", a witness to centuries of history, from George Washington's first visit to a bloody battle during the French-Indian War. Whether you pick the shorter trip or the comprehensive 9-hour one, you can expect to see some of the best natural delights the "Almost Heaven" state is known for –- bridges, roiling rivers, virgin banks, and unspoiled forest.
Most travelers opt for the classic offer: the Trough Canyon Trip, a 3-hour train ride crossing the Trough which departs from Romney, a small town at the foot of the Appalachians, and circles back via the Sycamore Bridge. From the comfort of their seats, passengers can admire the scenic wilderness from their window, and look out for wildlife (bald eagles are a typical sight here), all the while learning about the canyon's history and current nature preservation. There is even an open-air car every traveler can access, ideal if you want a fall foliage immersion, or are just the type not to fear the occasional drizzle.
For a taste of something different, you can take the 1.5-hour ride going in the opposite direction, named the Green Spring Special. Though a more concise version of the classic trip, you can count on this journey to be narrated throughout, and to touch on equally charming landscapes, from farmlands to rocky creeks, on the south branch of the Potomac River. This is the cheapest of the three options on offer, and a great solution if you have limited time in the area.
How to organize your trip
The train's general operations are from May through September, with the exception of special events such as the festive Holiday Trough in November and early December. Ticket prices vary depending on the time of year and length of service, but the classic Trough Trip is priced at $74 per adult for the standard coach and $154 for the club service, which includes a 5-course premium meal.
Depending on your hunger for exploration (and endurance), you can pick either a 1.5-hour, 3-hour, or even a 9-hour journey, each touching on different points in the region. The All-Day Petersburg, the longest ride on offer, is only available between May and October every last Saturday of the month. This trip gives you the most comprehensive package, with views of the Appalachians as well as a bespoke tour of the town. The classic 3-hour ride leaves from and returns to the Wappocomo Station in Romney, whereas the All-Day ride ends in Petersburg, for a total trip of about 80 miles and a stop of up to 3 hours in the middle. The shortest trip covers about a third of the classic offer, but it's a bit cheaper, priced at $49 per person for a standard seat, and only $89 for superior dining.
Romney is about halfway between Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh. If you're planning to fly, you have access to both Dulles International Airport (95 miles away) and Pittsburgh International (160 miles away). Driving is your best option if you're heading to Romney on two wheels, with both Capital City and Steel City about 2-and-a-half hours away.