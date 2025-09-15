One Of West Virginia's Best-Kept Secrets Is A Train Ride Through A Canyon You Can't Reach By Car

If they hadn't already named it the Mountain State, the 'Small but Mighty' state would be an apt nickname for West Virginia. Sure, it may not have the largest share of the pie when it comes to land mass (in fact, it is one of America's smallest states by surface), but its beauty is the kind that does not need a huge stage to impress its viewers. One could even say it's the type they make songs and ballads about. From breath-taking gorges and majestic waterfalls to scenic skyways perfect for admiring the fall foliage, West Virginia is a dream playground for nature lovers and adventurers.

One of its most thrilling destinations is the Trough, a hidden canyon with rapids, bald eagle sightings, and historic charm that cannot be reached by car. If you want to immerse yourself in this mesmerizing corner of the Mountain State, the best way to do so is by climbing aboard one of West Virginia's best-kept secrets, and enjoy the show from a comfy, padded train seat.

Piercing through the heart of the Trough, the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad takes travelers on an epic journey following West Virginia's historic railroads. Those who sign up for the adventure are treated to stunning views of the canyon as the train follows the parallel course of the Potomac River. The dining cart and state-of-the-art comfortable seats are there to make the journey even smoother, allowing day-trippers to focus on the breath-taking, rugged surroundings.