West Virginia's Hidden Canyon Boasts Historic Charm, Rapids, And Bald Eagle Sightings

West Virginia covers 24,230 square miles of land. That's 7,790 miles less than South Carolina and 3.6% of Alaska's size, numbers that make West Virginia America's 10th smallest state. This may surprise some; after all, how can such a small state be home to the "almost heaven" town of Davis, one of the world's oldest rivers, and one of the most important towns in American history? Well, what West Virginia lacks in square mileage it makes up through its awe-inspiring scenic landscapes. If you want to see this magic for yourself, make space on your bucket list for The Trough, a natural wonder that promises incredible views and hours of outdoor fun.

Hidden within West Virginia's Potomac Highlands region, The Trough (aka Trough Canyon) is located near the small town of Romney. Here, you'll find the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad Ticket Office and Calleva Trough Outfitters. With no public hiking trails available through The Trough itself, these institutions are your gateways to Trough Canyon, inviting you to witness the region's majesty by rail or water. Time your trip right to get the most out of either excursion. Calleva waits until late May to open for the summer, season while the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad primarily offers weekend trips through The Trough until October, when the schedule opens up with more itinerary options.

Once you know when you want to visit Trough Canyon, consider how you'll get there. Located two and a half hours from Virginia's Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and over three hours from Pittsburgh International Airport, The Trough requires visitors to do some driving. Don't expect much in the way of public transportation as you venture deep into West Virginia. Oh, and if you're not used to steep, winding mountain roads, make sure you bring some motion sickness medication. This state's wild and wonderful terrain is no joke.