West Virginia's Hidden Canyon Boasts Historic Charm, Rapids, And Bald Eagle Sightings
West Virginia covers 24,230 square miles of land. That's 7,790 miles less than South Carolina and 3.6% of Alaska's size, numbers that make West Virginia America's 10th smallest state. This may surprise some; after all, how can such a small state be home to the "almost heaven" town of Davis, one of the world's oldest rivers, and one of the most important towns in American history? Well, what West Virginia lacks in square mileage it makes up through its awe-inspiring scenic landscapes. If you want to see this magic for yourself, make space on your bucket list for The Trough, a natural wonder that promises incredible views and hours of outdoor fun.
Hidden within West Virginia's Potomac Highlands region, The Trough (aka Trough Canyon) is located near the small town of Romney. Here, you'll find the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad Ticket Office and Calleva Trough Outfitters. With no public hiking trails available through The Trough itself, these institutions are your gateways to Trough Canyon, inviting you to witness the region's majesty by rail or water. Time your trip right to get the most out of either excursion. Calleva waits until late May to open for the summer, season while the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad primarily offers weekend trips through The Trough until October, when the schedule opens up with more itinerary options.
Once you know when you want to visit Trough Canyon, consider how you'll get there. Located two and a half hours from Virginia's Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport and over three hours from Pittsburgh International Airport, The Trough requires visitors to do some driving. Don't expect much in the way of public transportation as you venture deep into West Virginia. Oh, and if you're not used to steep, winding mountain roads, make sure you bring some motion sickness medication. This state's wild and wonderful terrain is no joke.
See The Trough via Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad
If the scenic train ride out of West Virginia's quiet, eclectic, and outdoorsy town of Elkins inspired you to embark on more railway outings, try exploring Trough Canyon via the Potomac Eagle Scenic Railroad. The Potomac Eagle welcomes passengers aboard three different trips through Trough Canyon. The most popular ride is the standard Trough Canyon trip, which takes a three-hour jaunt through the canyon and south toward the historic Sycamore Bridge in Hardy County. During this trip, passengers experience the South Branch Potomac River cutting through the forested hills as they look for bald eagles soaring above the canyon, hear stories about the region dating back to 1748, and enjoy a snack from the concessions car or a meal in the dining cars.
As its name implies, the Sunset Trough route charts the same three-hour path but during golden hour. Perfect for a romantic date night or to enhance the warmth of West Virginia's colorful foliage in autumn, this itinerary starts at 4:30 p.m. and ends after sunset at 8 p.m. The third train ride through the area is known as the Holiday Trough. Praised as a memorable trip worthy of space in your end-of-year traditions, the Holiday Trough train ride pairs the usual Trough Canyon scenery with stunning frost-tinged landscapes, train cars decorated for Christmas, holly-jolly background music, and festive dining options.
All three routes offer different ticket classes, including standard coach seats aboard the Trough Canyon and Sunset Trough and premium dining on the Holiday Trough. All ticket tiers aboard the Holiday Trough promise guests a meal, ranging from a three-course dinner for premium dining ticket holders to a four-course meal for superior dining and a five-course experience for club service guests. Standard coach tickets on the Trough Canyon and Sunset Trough come without a meal, though passengers can buy snacks at the concession car.
Kayak, canoe, and camp your way through Trough Canyon
If you prefer, you can get closer to The Trough by taking a paddling trip through the canyon. In addition to forming gorgeous Trough Canyon, the South Branch Potomac River serves as the perfect place for a family-friendly one- to two-day canoeing, kayaking, and camping trip. Perhaps best enjoyed in the window after spring has ushered in high water levels and before the final days of summer start drying up local waterways, an outdoor excursion through The Trough can be customized to your activity level.
For a short and sweet outing, consider booking Calleva Trough Outfitters' 7-mile McNeil/Sycamore Bridge paddling trip. Less of a whitewater adventure and more of a scenic class I-II rapids area, this stretch is excellent for leisurely sightseeing, fishing, or birdwatching. For a longer trip, travelers can rent a canoe or kayak for the 12-mile Old Fields Bridge route. Both this option and the McNeil/Sycamore Bridge outing begin upstream and take paddlers toward the Trough General Store. Both kayak and canoe rentals are available and entitle you to rides aboard Calleva's free shuttle; visitors who don't rent gear from Calleva can pay per person for a shuttle ride.
You can extend your paddling journey through Trough Canyon by planning an overnight camping stop. Basic campsites are available nearby, and Calleva can help you arrange reservations for up to 10 campers. Sightseers who would prefer to relax in cozier digs after a voyage through The Trough can check out Romney's Koolwink Motel for affordable rooms or Airbnb for local cabin rentals. For more unique stays, consider taking a detour past this iconic West Virginia hiking destination and into the secret village known as "Little Switzerland."